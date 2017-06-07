MORAL BANKRUPTCY: THE BAN OF OUR OWN COUNTRY

It is no longer a strange observation neither is it a mere hoax that moral standards in our country has been compromised and downplayed by both young and old. The word ‘morality’ seems to be ‘elusive’ in our contemporary Nigerian society as many have deliberately expunge it from their personal dictionaries and registers.

Morality may not have a universally accepted definition because of many reasons. It could be because of influence from religion, locality, traditions, norms or culture. But among these differences, conscience and public consciousness still remains the culprit for morality and of its upholding processes.

It is sad that the alarming moral ebb and decadence is seen in virtually all sectors of our country even to “sacred places”. How do we settle it when the places of shield turn to predating agents when it comes to immorality? What and where then will be of help as these places have failed in their purposes?

Which sector in Nigerian governance can be boasted of that this overwhelming decadence in character, ethics and etiquette has not affected? Is it the legislator, executive, judiciary that is immune to this nemesis? Is it the health, educational, religious sectors that is free from this menace?

How many graduates from tertiary institutions of Nigeria can be said that the institution moulded a good character in them, transforming them in character and in learning as inscribed in the certificate? How we expect a country where extra marital affairs between the students and lecturers have become a means academic excellence to move forward for a better?

Or have we not heard the plethora of sex scandals cases that permeate this nation in the educational sector? Is it a strange development to us that tutors in these establishments are sacked, demoted and tried for serious gross misconducts? Or have we not heard how students of these institutions express their regrets for having compromised their moral standards for trivial things? What better Nigeria will these graduates come to build in their own time?

Going to governance, have we not seen misplace priorities in governance? Have we not seen how political officers abuse their offices, using them as avenues and means of oppression? Has it not become noticeable to the public that modern day government is anchored on self-aggrandizement? Is it still a myth that system of governance has lost constitutional credence in our country?

Whereas chapter 2 (sections 13-24) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended has clearly spelt out the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy, which is the parameter and yardstick for government performance. Are our governments discharging this constitutional obligations or are they not oblivious over them even when their consciences hold them accountable?

Why then do we over applaud them, and pouring them overwhelming encomiums when they decide wake up from slumber to perform their constitutional and statutory responsibilities? What then is extraordinary when a public officer carry out his constitutional responsibility perhaps to secure his future political ambition that should call for exaggerating description? We need to see beyond our noses.

How do we expect a nation to move forward when leaders in places of authorities have turn looting, embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds to a means of survival at the detriment of the masses even when their consciences have condemned such action? How do we expect better days when our leaders have decided to become wolf in sheep covering, devouring the masses to their injury?

How can Nigeria move forward when nearly all professions are intertwined with politics with thin or no line of distinction? A country with states where sycophancy, nepotism, favouritism are order of the time? How can we hope for a better country when pressure groups which supposed to protect the interest of its members have compromise standards, collecting bribes thus loosing dignity, respect and efficacy in offices?

Turning to the financial institutions, have we not seen how workers wilfully take advantage of the customers’ ignorance to extort money from them? Or have we not heard how the masses are raising alarm for uncalled and improper deductions? What have the regulating bodies done that is seen to the populace to curb these irregularities? Changing Nigeria is more than mere sentiment.

How do we expect better times when religious leaders are leading criminals in the country? How do we move forward when churches have become instruments of oppression, extortion, infidelity upon the intentions at the will of its leaders? This is purely hypocritical.

Indeed, moral bankruptcy is the ban our own society.

Pathetically, our God given consciences will condemn most of our wilful dubious acts but we will press it down to do otherwise. Can we say here to be upholding morality? It should be known that majority if not of atrocities, misconducts, irregularities, committed in our country are wilful and intentional. Monies are not stolen by chance, assassination does not come as a surprise neither is looting or money laundry is a mistake.

We enact laws; we in turn break it, which is to be blamed? Our country will never get better not until we train and our safeguard our consciences and use it correctly. In any case, the miasma of this country is not a surprise to some as it fulfils some biblical prophesies pointing to the conclusion of this wicked system of things which makes us believe that Gods kingdom will soon act.

Let our people leave sentiments to governance, let’s leave sycophancy to profession, we should stop pressing our consciences to do wrong and evil. If we do not reap the evil result today, tomorrow it will hunt us.

A man who fools himself is the most stupid man, hypocrisy is not good.

Thank you.

Edikan Ekanem is a student of University of Uyo, a contemporary writer and a columnist who remains politically neutral. He can be reached at 08130015006 or [email protected]