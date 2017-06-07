Commissioner lauds Aregbesola, says his 6 Years Achievements is Unparalleled

The Commissioner for Tourism and Home Affairs in Osun State, Dr Adebisi Bawale, has asserted that no government has ever done what the incumbent Governor Rauf Aregbesola has achieved in the history of the state.

Dr Bawale who described as unprecedented the achievements of Aregbesola, noted that the Governor has been able to transform the state to the greater heights through the implementation of his six point integral action plan.

The Commissioner who stated this in a chat with newsmen in osogbo said government has succeeded in opening the state for socio economic and infrastructure development.

Promising to use his age long experience in academic world for actualization of the six point integral action plan of the present administration in the state, Dr Bawale said there is need for every citizens to support Aregbesola in his bid to take the state to the greater heights.

According to Dr Bawale, the new cabinet must add value to the administration by developing ideals that would further drive the present administration programmes and policies for advancement.

He said the present administration in the state was committed to human development hence the need for its various intervention in the area of employment Creation , youth and women empowerment.

The commissioner argued that the present administration had changed the face of the state through road network and urban renewal programme as well as open window of opportunity for investment.

He said the present administration had invested heavily in education sector,saying education remained the bedrock for accelerated development in any developed country of the world.

Dr Bawale who decried the critics of the present administration in the state, maintained that government had proved its strength in act of governance.

He urged people of the state to continue to support Governor Rauf Aregbesola in its quest to reposition the state for economic prosperity.