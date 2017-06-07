3 Policemen, 1 Other Killed in Banks raid in Osun

No fewer than four persons died in the pandemonium that broke out in Iwo, an ancient town in Osun State, on Tuesday as daredevil armed robbers raided three new generation banks.

An eye witness told our reporter that the robbers stormed the banks at exactly 4:00pm and raided the three banks, which are situated along Bowen University, simultaneously.

According to the eye witness, three policemen were murdered in the course of the robbery, while one of the robbers were killed by policemen attached to one of the banks.

Scores of the residents and students alike were injured as they scampered for safety when the robbery lasted.

Meanwhile, the police have not made any official statement about the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Folashade Odoro was not on ground for reaction, as her mobile phone was not reachable as at the time of filing this report.