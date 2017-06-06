IJAW YOUTH COUNCIL TAKES A SWIPE AT MASSOB FOR DECLARING SOUTH-SOUTH PART OF BIAFRA

The ijaw youth council worldwide, the apex youth body of all youths has taken a swipe at one of the leaders of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB) for claiming that the south south region is part of the Biafra territory.

In a statement made available to the press and signed by the Spokesman for Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Barr. Henry Iyalla, it states:

“The attention of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide has been drawn to a statement credited to one MASSOB leader, Solomon Chukwu published in the Vanguard and other newspapers of Tuesday June 6, 2017 declaring that the south-south region is included in the territory of Biafra which MASSOB, IPOB and other self-determination movements are agitating for. This comment has been made by other Biafra leaders in different forums. For the records, the IYC wishes to state as follows:

1. That the Ijaw and Niger Delta people identifies with the Biafra struggle for self-determination.

2. However, we wish to state clearly that the Ijaw and Niger Delta struggle for self-determination predates the Biafra agitations. It is on record that even before the Biafra declaration of independence in 1967, Major Jasper Adaka Boro during the twelve days revolution declared a Niger- Delta Republic in 1966. This was before the advent and struggle for the actualization of Biafra.

3. The Ijaw and Niger Delta people had always maintained separate and distinct identity from our Igbo brothers of the South East.

4. While we share in the Biafra agitation for self-determination which is not in any way different from our agitation; we wish to clearly state that the Ijaw areas are not part and parcel of the territory of Biafra.

5. We will collaborate with our south eastern, middle belt and any other minority groups in the quest for self-determination based on mutual respect and common understanding. In the coming days, we will start the constructive engagement on these terms”, the statement was quoted as saying.