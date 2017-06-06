S-east/S-south Network demands Reps re-present SEDC ‎bill

The South East / South South network on Tuesday demanded the immediate re-consideration of the South East Development Commission Bill (SEDC) for the sake equity in Nigeria.

The group in statement made available to our correspondent also commended the residents in the South-East and South-South States for observing "sit at home order" marking the 50 years anniversary of Biafra war in which over 3 million people were killed and $50 billion dollars worth property and investment were destroyed by Nigeria government.

The group noted that up till now the destroyed infrastructure in Igboland has not been rehabilitated by the Nigeria government but quickly set up agency to rebuild the North East which was destroyed by insurgency.

SESS added that the rejection of the bill has once again revealed some groups penchant for continuous marginalisation of the South-East and South-South states of Nigeria despite the existence of a Constitution which promotes equity in the country.

The group appealed to the Federal lawmakers from the south-east to lobby their colleague effectively to ensure that bill is passed when represented on the floor of both chamber.‎

According to the group, the continuous rejection of every opportunity to develop the South Eastern part of the country is no longer acceptable.

The group said, “There is a saying that what is good for the goose is also gander, if the National Assembly could pass North East Development Bill (NEDB) which was consumed by insurgency, ‎the consideration of South East Development Bill (SEDC) which was destroyed 50 years ago is necessary for the peaceful ‎Co-existence of South East in Nigeria.‎"

On the Biafra struggle, SESSNet urged the Federal Government to use the opportunity of the successful sit at home to take urgent steps to restructure Nigeria