BBC Hausa unveils a new female-focused programme

Adikon Zamani (Contemporary Veil) is a new radio programme from the BBC Hausa team which will highlight the day to day challenges facing women in the Hausa-speaking parts of the world. The programme will be presented by the lawyer and blogger, Fatima Zahra Umar who says: “I am very excited to be the face and voice of this programme which is an opportunity for me to champion the cause of women for whom the opportunities in northern Nigeria are very limited. Women are also up against several career limiting odds like early marriage and a patriarchal culture that limits their choices.”

This unique programme will provide information for listeners in many forms - BBC Hausa audiences can listen to the 15-minute programme every Sunday on radio at 7:30am and also read Fatima’s blog on the BBC Hausa website . A link to the programme will also be posted on BBC Hausa’s Facebook page and other digital platforms for the audience to access when is most convenient to them.

Acting Editor of the Hausa Service, Jimeh Saleh says: “The programme is intended to give women a voice and challenge long held assumptions about their place in modern society. We wanted to give our audiences a fresh perspective and an opportunity to freely debate important but taboo topics pertaining to women’s rights, responsibilities and sexuality.”

BBC Hausa, celebrated its 60th anniversary this year and has evolved from a radio station to a broadcaster offering a breadth of multimedia content. BBC Hausa is available online and on social media platforms including Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , Google+ and Youtube .