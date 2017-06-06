Woman, 20, docked over alleged theft of N62,000

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned a 20-year old woman, Lawal Omowumi before an Osogbo magistrate court for allegedly stealing the sum of N62,000.

Prosecutor Ajayi Sunday, told the court that the accused stole the money which is property of one Olaode Sarah on the 16th of March around Owoope street in Osogbo.

He added that the offence contravened section 390(9) of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

In her plea, the accused pleaded not guilty of the charge levelled against her and her counsel, Barrister Temitope Oyedipe prayed the court for her bail in the most liberal terms.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusola Aluko granted the accused bail of N25,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till July 3, 2017 .