'Lanre O. Amu Protests to Acting Nigerian President Prof Yemi Osinbajo NYSC Posting Rejection at State House Abuja
His Excellency
Professor ’Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON
Acting President
The Federal Republic of Nigeria
State House
Abuja, Nigeria
The Need for the Actions of this Administration to Speak Louder than Words
Your Excellency Sir:
1. First and foremost, I use this medium to pray for the quick recovery and safe
return of our President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. I pray that God continue
to give the Buhari-Osinbajo Administration the wisdom to pilot the affairs of
this Nation aright.
2. My name is ’Lanre O. Amu, I am a Nigerian, and my CV is attached for
reference. Also attached is the newspaper article NYSC: Osinbajo warns
MDAs against rejecting corps members. Sir, in February 2017, I as an
NYSC corps member, was rejected by the State House Office of the President
of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (your office), and I was also rejected by
Simmons Cooper Partners (SCP) law firm (your law firm).
2
3. Given my recent experience as summarized above, I read with dismay in the
Media your warning to MDAs against rejection of NYSC corps members. I
write to bring to your attention and ask for correction because Change, as you
said and I agree, Begins with Each and Every one of Us. Our Actions Should
Speak Louder than mere Words. We must actually practice what we preach.
4. It’s discouraging when the Office of the President or the Federal Government
that makes NYSC MANDATORY also irrationally rejects corpers. Charity
must begin from home Sir. I am a living example that your two offices did not
practice your pronouncements and I will to some extent detail why in this
letter. Nigeria cannot progress on mere lofty speeches with no corroborating
action to back up those lofty speeches.
5. I arrived in Nigeria in June 2015 after living in US for 34 years.
6. On arrival, I was told I needed the NYSC Clearance Certificate in Nigeria. I
went to the NYSC Office in Maitama, Abuja to obtain the Certificate. The
NYSC officials looked at my credentials and informed me that no waiver
applies to me, and that I must do the MANDATORY NYSC Service having
graduated at the age of 23 about thirty two (32) years ago in the US. Eager to
serve my country, at 54 years of age, I complied without hesitation, was
deployed. I went to the NYSC camp at Kubwa, Abuja, in January 2017.
7. After the three weeks at the NYSC camp came the Place of Primary
Assignment (PPA) postings.
8. On February 1, 2017, I applied to do my PPA at your law firm of Simmons
Cooper Partners (SCP law firm).
9. I chose SCP because of my educational background in Engineering, Business
and Law, and my interests align with the work of SCP. Also because your law
firm partner Mr. Babatunde Irukera and I came from Chicago, Illinois, USA. I
know Mr. Irukera as a lawyer in Chicago, and for some time, we both even
attended the same Redeemed Christian Church on North Avenue in Chicago.
Moreover, I was a schoolmate with you at Igbobi College Yaba, Lagos in the
1970s, you were four (4) or so years my senior. All of these converged to make
me apply to the SCP law firm.
10. In response to my application for NYSC service at SCP, the SCP law office
sent an email on February 6, 2017, stating that, ” SCP has filled the vacant
slots for NYSC placement and closed the process for 2017.” i.e., the
NYSC slot for 2017 at SCP law firm was already closed by the 30th day of
the year 2017.
11. This response from SCP when we are the very first NYSC posting in 2017?
Haba? When I asked when next will the NYSC acceptance be opened at the
SCP firm, the SCP law firm partners Mr. Babatunde Irukera, Pastor Dapo
3
Akinosun, and Ms. Victoria Alonge refused to answer till today and refused to
respond to my subsequent written inquiries concerning the NYSC PPA posting
at SCP matter.
12. In fact my request to be affiliated with the SCP law firm predated 2017 making
their excuse further ridiculous. In fact, I had been to the SCP office in Victoria
Island in Lagos in 2015 after I arrived in Nigeria, met in person with Mr.
Irukera, and in fact Mr. Irukera had verbally accented to assist me a newly
arrived in Nigeria. It is clear that the claim of SCP that the NYSC posting had
closed for 2017 in February 2017 when we were the first set of corpers posted
for that year is a pretext. More so in light of the fact that they were aware of my
interest at SCP since 2015 well before 2017. It is clear that Mr. Irukera’s
promise to me to assist were mere empty promises he had no intentions of
fulfilling.
13. I contacted the three partners at SCP Pastor Dapo Akinosun, Mr. Babatunde
Irukera, and Ms. Victoria Alonge seeking reconsideration only to be further
ridiculed by them. It was clear that they were not acting in the Best
Interest of Nigeria or what they purport in the Media, but were acting
solely to perpetuate their own selfish interests or worse. I have come to
realize that like the mentality of those who import generators into Nigeria, that
unless some external force comes in, people doing wrong and being unpatriotic
will fail to reason right even if they are like Mr. Akinosun, Pastors of the
Church of God by calling. I could not stomach the response from the SCP law
firm alone, consistent with Matthew 18:15-17, I copied others who know both
myself and Mr. Irukera from our days in Chicago, Illinois, to see what I am
seeing. One of those I copied is Dr. Adekunle Tunde Okunuga in
Chicago who can be reached at +1 773 469 6315 or
[email protected]
14. Next, I was posted to the State House Abuja, Office of the President Federal
Republic of Nigeria. I have since learnt that at least three of us NYSC corpers
were posted to the State House in the February 2017 postings: your daughter
(or your ward), one male, and myself.
15. The only person taken to do NYSC PPA at the State House Sir, was your
daughter or ward. We were unceremoniously rejected and again with no logical
reason stated. Is it because we do not know anyone? No connections?
16. On February 22, 2017, I filed a Petition with the Permanent Secretary, State
House asking for a reconsideration of the rejection of my NYSC posting to the
State House. Sir, until today, that Petition has not seen the light of day.
17. The next I read was your warning to MDAs not to reject NYSC corpers, and I
quipped should charity not begin from home?
4
18. Sir, of the three of us posted to the State House, your daughter or ward had
other options. I did not. Your daughter had the option of serving at SCP law
firm among many other places. I was rejected at the SCP law firm and also
rejected at the State House. Both options were open to your daughter but both
options were closed to me. Am I less Nigerian? Connections connection?
Where does this leave the average Nigerian on the street without connections?
Is that fair Sir? Is that consistent with your warning and speeches?
19. When we now look further at the rejection at SCP law firm, it becomes even
more disheartening:
20. Mr. Babatunde Irukera, your former law partner at SCP law firm, is a relatively
junior lawyer to me in the Nigerian/African Community in Chicago, Illinois
where we both lived, attended the same church, and practiced law for about a
decade. With all due respect to Mr. Irukera, he did not practice the level of law
I practiced in Illinois, and did not help a fraction of the Nigerians/African that
I helped in my legal practice in Chicago. He does not have the skill sets that I
have acquired in 34 years in the US. But apparently based on connections,
when he relocated to Nigeria about a decade ago, he can move rather swiftly up
the ladder. Again, man know man? In comparison, I cannot even do mere
NYSC posting in their SCP law firm in Nigeria now because I do not have
connections. Is this the Nigerian way? “man know man?”
21. In April 2017, President Buhari appointed Mr. Irukera to the Consumer
Protection Council, as such, he is leaving the SCP law firm. But sir, I cannot
even be allowed to serve 10 month NYSC posting at the SCP law firm he is
leaving to higher office in this same Nigeria. Prof, is this fair I ask you? Am I
less loyal? Am I less honest? Am I less Nigerian? Is this consistent with your
speeches Sir?
22. Your other partner Mr. Akinosun is a Redeemed Church Pastor. He holds a job
as a Pastor. He holds yet another job as a partner in the SCP law firm. With an
undergraduate degree in History and Law, and perhaps due to connections, he
goes oversees representing Nigerian interest in the Power energy industrysomething
he probably never dreamt of while studying history in school. Here
we have another Nigerian, ’Lanre O. Amu, newly arrived in Nigeria, with
degrees in Engineering, Business and Law, and seeking to serve a mere 10
month internship at the SCP law firm at no cost to SCP law firm, but rejected
outright and kept at bay. Is this patriotic? Is this in the Best Interest of the
Nigeria that Pastor Akinosun, a historian, represents on Power Energy matters?
When this Nigerian asked when there will be the next opening at SCP law firm,
there was no response from SCP Law Firm Partners. Is this action by SCP
5
Socially Responsible? Is this action Patriotic? SCP does its business with state
and federal governments in Nigeria. Is it in the best interest of any state or
federal government with which SCP does business? Prof, is it consistent with
your speeches Sir?
23. By analogy Sir, unless government takes decisive action, those who import
generators into Nigeria will frustrate every effort to resolve the power problem
in Nigeria because they put their own selfish interest ahead of what is in the
Best Interest of Nigeria. We see here the same mentality on the part of those I
dealt with at the SCP law firm despite their public relations, ads, shows, etc., to
the contrary in Nigerian Media space where they nationally showcase all they
are doing to support Nigeria and its legal system.
24. Sir, with all due respect, I doubt there is anyone in your cabinet today that has
close to my level of education, and practical experience in the Power industry
and in Engineering practice, yet nobody cares. They will keep people like me at
bay just as SCP law firm kept me at bay while boasting how they help new law
graduates. The Honourable Mr. Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power,
Housing, and Works, with all due respect to him Sir, does not have the
qualifications, experience, or specific skill set to offer in any of the three
engineering ministries he is assigned as I have. The energy company I worked
for as an Engineer in Chicago, Sargent and Lundy, has built over 900 power
plants produced over 140,000MW of electricity. By comparison, today, Nigeria
does not have 4,000MW of constant grid based electricity. As an Engineer I
have worked for Engineering companies bigger than Julius Berger Nigeria. In
Igbobi College Yaba, where you, Mr. Fashola and I attended, as teenagers we
were the ones in the science laboratories learning science including electricity
while you were learning Literature, History and English Government in the
same school. Some of us continued that science and Engineering quest from
Nigeria overseas to acquire more skills in that discipline only to return to
Nigeria and be made redundant by corrupt means. Historians who got into
politics will simply direct the Chinese, Americans, German and other foreigners
Engineers what needs to be done engineering wise and be done with it. Fellow
Nigerians who spent their lives and sweat studying the disciplines are a threat
and must be kept at bay. Will this unpatriotic attitude develop Nigeria? Isn’t
this unpatriotic attitude wasting resources and lives in Nigeria? It is those who
studied History that turn themselves into “experts” after reading mere reports
to dictate what happens in Engineering ministries in a developing country yet
to build institutions. Haba? Those calling the shots policy wise are at the mercy
of foreigners who fly in to tell us what we need and must have and since the
leadership is clueless with no specific skill or training in the discipline involved,
6
they simply sign on the dotted lines unaware that motives may not be totally
aligned in what foreigners are telling us we must do and must have. Nigerians
who are educated in the field or disciplined are sidelined because they are not
politicians and they constitute a threat.
25. Sir, an off shoot of that is what I read in the media that Nigeria needs Nuclear
Power plants and has started making plans to build two. We are yet to get out
of the woods with less complex technologies like iron and steel and refineries
after 30 plus years, now we must jump into more complex and more dangerous
nuclear power field? I have worked as an Engineer in a Nuclear Power Plant in
the United States and I know and think otherwise Sir. Who are those making
this policy for Nigeria? Are they professionals or engineers with relevant
practical knowledge and experience? Do they know anything in the field they
are talking about and binding us to? Nuclear Power plants when the Western
world, Japan, and everyone else that have the command of nuclear technology
that we lack are gradually moving away from Nuclear to safer renewable energy
sources? So is Nigeria the new testing ground for unsafe and outmoded
Nuclear technology they no longer want more of on their own soil I ask? With
our lack of maintenance culture, how do we deal with nuclear waste without
further dependency? How do we contain nuclear accidents? Will they ever give
us the latest technology? How will we know? Who do we talk to in the
Administration about these concerns? Nobody. We are kept at bay. How can
we effectively develop under these arrangement? Whatever foreigners with
perhaps ulterior or unmatched motives fly into Nigeria and tell our leaders we
need, they ignorantly buy into hook, line and sinker. They must for lack of
knowledge in the specific areas they are talking about. Are we who spent time
studying in the professions less Nigerian or less loyal for not knowing
politicians and for not becoming politicians in Nigeria? Where is the avenue for
us to emerge in the political scene?
26. With all due respect Sir, the values we are seeing are not the values you and I
were taught at secondary school at Igbobi College Yaba, Lagos. This is not our
concept of Nigeria. Man know man will destroy Nigeria in time. We
respectfully demand a Nigeria where every Nigerian is equal and treated as
equal regardless of status, connections, tribe or creed, and has equal access not
just in words or speeches but indeed. I am yet to see that here Sir.
27. No office or position in Nigeria including the Presidency is a birth right or
entitlement of anyone or any group. Any qualified Nigerian of any background,
tribe or creed must have access for there to be true peace, unity and progress in
this Country.
7
28. Sir, is that SCP pastor’s conduct consistent with the Christianity he preaches?
Isn’t live and let live a Moral virtue not to be merely preached in church
sermons or public speeches but to be lived out in daily reality? is that pastor’s
conduct consistent with the patriotic spirit we need to advance in this country?
is that pastor’s conduct consistent with the warning you gave in your speech?
So we here see that without outside regulation, even the pastor with the church
“holiness” collar will put parochial self-interest above the Best Interest of
Nigeria while doing business with Nigeria.
29. As you must agree, the actions of these people like the mindset of the generator
importers puts self-preservation ahead of what is in the best interest of Nigeria
while reaping huge profits from Nigeria at the same time. SCP will rather retain
a dozen new graduate NYSC Corper and advertise same in the Media for
aggrandizement than allow someone experienced like me into their fold
because I pose a threat to the “generator importers” so to speak. But who does
Nigeria need most to add value to its existing or non-existing systems I ask?
SCP will take to the national Media to extol how it is helping out nationally by
hiring so many fresh law graduates while keeping mute on the fact that
experienced Nigerians are being rejected.
30. Then SCP can deny fellow Nigerian opportunity and then turn around and do
big business with state and federal governments? “Man know man?”
31. Sir, to whom much is given, much is expected. Someone gave you the
opportunity to move from a law office to Lagos State Commissioner for
Justice, etc., and to the Villa. Is there no duty to give an equally “unconnected”
but qualified Nigerians the same opportunity to serve 10 months in a law firm
or at the State House?
32. Sir, what we are seeing is that Nigeria is being turned into “man know man”,
and “connections” only system. Unless you know someone, you are out. Yet,
the lofty messages you are putting in the Media is quite the opposite of this
reality prompting this letter to your office.
33. Sir, Change begins with you, with Pastor Akinosun, with Mr. Babatunde
Irukera, with Ms. Victoria Alonge, with SCP law firm, with the State House,
and with me. That is why I am writing you to provoke the Change that loyalty
to Nigeria and acting in the Best Interest of Nigeria demands. We must not just
be seen to be talking the talk, but we must also walk the walk of out talk.
34. I am not a fool or ignorant in Nigerian affairs. We are school mates and wore
the same uniform in secondary school. We are not unmindful that dubious
people through dubious means unlawfully harnessed financial resources to win
elections to public office in Nigeria. Having won elections into public office,
they continue dubious means to corruptly harness and corner state financial
8
resources to their private coffers. By so doing, acquiring wealth generations of
their descendants will never need at the expense of the Nigerian masses who
are in poverty. With State resources in their private coffers, they begin to
marshal those resources to dictate who and who can succeed them politically
and who and who can occupy positions of leadership in our country. These are
the people we celebrate in our political structure in Nigeria today as heroes of
democracy and king makers. I ask you Sir as a Pastor and a professed man of
God, before God and Man, is this the ideal for Nigeria? Must we perpetuate
this wrong? Can this approach bring progress in Nigeria? Does the end justify
the means? Prof, are we not able to formulate a better system?
35. Where is the place in Nigeria for those of us who will not bow down the knee
to Baal? Who have no connections? Where is the place in Nigeria for those of
us who will not join, associate with, or play along in this “fraud upon Nigeria”?
Are we less Nigerian for choosing to be upright and not go along in this fraud?
Are we cut off from participating in the advancement of our fatherland as a
result? How can this flawed system take Nigeria out of the woods?
36. As you and I can see, there is a need in this country for an independent
candidacy route to political office and leadership to sideline these problems and
to perhaps table and clearly articulate the issues to the Nigerian people and may
be correct these wrongs.
37. The systems in this Country is failing us and I have approached this
Administration for solutions but got no meaningful response. It’s like talking to
a brick wall. I am now bringing this to your attention Sir.
38. There is more to be said, but for now, I rest my case here Sir.
39. In conclusion Sir, I await to hear from you on why I, a fellow Nigerian, no
less loyal, no less honest, cannot do the NYSC PPA assignment at SCP Law
Firm and why I cannot do the NYSC PPA assignment at the State House like
your daughter or ward if Change truly begins with you, Ms. Victoria Alonge,
Pastor Dapo Akinosun, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, and I.
40. If you need more detailed information or have any questions, please contact
me. Prof, I would appreciate an opportunity to meet with you in person at the
Villa to discuss these matters and more in greater detail for the glory of Nigeria,
and the Glory of God.
41. May the Almighty God continue to Bless and Protect us all as we Faithfully,
Loyally, and Honestly discharge our duties to our Beloved Nation-Nigeria and
to Mankind. Please accept the assurances of my highest regard your Excellency.
Faithfully,
'Lanre O. Amu
9
’Lanre O. Amu, B.C.E. (U of MN, '84), M.S.C.E. (U of MN, '86), M.B.A. (UIC, '89),
P.E. (Illinois '89), J.D. (1995)