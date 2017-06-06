50 sq. km land donated to Nigerian Army University of Technology and Environmental studies

The Borno state government has donated a 50 square kilometers of land to the Nigerian Army on which to establish the Nigerian Army University of Technology and Environmental Studies in Biu.

Governor Kashim Shettima who gave the Certificate of Occupancy( C of O) to Lt. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Army Staff at the Government House, Maiduguri on Monday said the proposed Nigerian Army University of Technology and Environmental Studies, Biu will have a multiplier effect on the Economy through job creation and enhancing the revenue base of Borno state.

"We will fully support the University as it shall be a solution centre not only for military problems but also for the general development of administration and technology.

Just as Westpoint Military University in the United States is one of best solution centres in the world, it is our hope and aspiration that the Nigerian Army University of Technology and Environmental Studies shall also be one such Institution" Shettima ssid.

The Governor re-etirated the commitment of his government to support the university in all its areas of need adding that if the institution requires more land, it shall be given so that development could be carried out without hinderance.

Earlier the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai had expressed the gratitude of the Nigerian Army to the Borno State government for donating the land for the establishment of the University.

He said that already steps have been taken to actualize the project by getting the budgettary allocation for 2017 to show commitment of government.

General Buratai stated that the Specialized University which is a solution centre in Science and Technology to keep pace with global trends will not be restricted to Military but a solution Centre for general human development.

The Chief of Army Staff also disclosed that from his visit to the National University Commission (NUC) it is hoped that the Institution will takeoff in September or November this year.

He also thanked Governor Kashim Shettima for reconstructing his personal house which was destroyed by boko haram insurgents in his hometown of Buratai and blamed the low level of education for being the major cause of the current insurgency in parts of the country,