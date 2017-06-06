Dr Agwale bags Living Legend Award for Innovations

Foremost Nigerian vaccinologist and virology, Dr Simon Agwale is among

the recipients of innovative awards in recognition of their

innovations in health and economic development of the country.

Dr Agwale, who is the founder/CEO of Innovative Biotech Ltd, Keffi,

Nasarawa state, and Innovative Biotech, USA Inc; as well as Minerals

for Life ltd, Nigeria, and Innovative Vaccines Ltd, Nigeria, is being

honoured with the Living Legend Award for Innovations with Health and

Economic Impact.

Other recipients include Prof Folakemi Odedina, principal

investigator, NIH/National Cancer Institute EGRP Prostrate Cancer

Transatlantic Consortium, and Prof Uche Amazigo, professor of medical

parasitology and public health specialist.

The event is part of the First All-Africa Clinical Trial Summit and

Clinical Trial Exhibition and Fair billed between 6 and 8 June 2017 at

the Civil Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. It is organized by

AGCPN-Clinical Trial Africa Vision 2020 Initiative in collaboration

with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control,

NAFDAC.

The event will be chaired by the health minister Prof Isaac Adewole

while the special guest of honour is minister of science and

technology Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.