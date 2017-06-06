Dr Agwale bags Living Legend Award for Innovations
Foremost Nigerian vaccinologist and virology, Dr Simon Agwale is among
the recipients of innovative awards in recognition of their
innovations in health and economic development of the country.
Dr Agwale, who is the founder/CEO of Innovative Biotech Ltd, Keffi,
Nasarawa state, and Innovative Biotech, USA Inc; as well as Minerals
for Life ltd, Nigeria, and Innovative Vaccines Ltd, Nigeria, is being
honoured with the Living Legend Award for Innovations with Health and
Economic Impact.
Other recipients include Prof Folakemi Odedina, principal
investigator, NIH/National Cancer Institute EGRP Prostrate Cancer
Transatlantic Consortium, and Prof Uche Amazigo, professor of medical
parasitology and public health specialist.
The event is part of the First All-Africa Clinical Trial Summit and
Clinical Trial Exhibition and Fair billed between 6 and 8 June 2017 at
the Civil Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. It is organized by
AGCPN-Clinical Trial Africa Vision 2020 Initiative in collaboration
with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control,
NAFDAC.
The event will be chaired by the health minister Prof Isaac Adewole
while the special guest of honour is minister of science and
technology Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.