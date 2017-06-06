INEC releases date for Bye-Election to replace Isiaka Adeleke

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed July 8th for the bye-election into the Osun West Senatorial seat in the National Assembly which became vacant due to the death of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

This was stated in a press release signed by the council's administrative secretary, Bar. Ademusire E A and made available to journalists.

The late Senator had died at his country home in Ede town, Osun State on the 23rd of April, thereby leaving his position vacant.

The commission also released the guidelines for party primaries and submission of the names of candidates.

According to the release, "Consequent upon the provisions of the enabling statutes that bye-election to fill the declared vacant seat by the National Assembly be conducted within 30 days of declaration, take note that by the directives of the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), bye- election for Osun West Senatorial seat will hold on Saturday July 8th, 2017."