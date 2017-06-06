UNICEF to Understudy Social Protection Initiative in Osun

The administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola in the State of Osun has gained another international attention on its intervention programmes, policies and projects in the state.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is ready to understudy the social protection initiatives being implemented in the state under Aregbesola’s administration.

A team of UNICEF officers is expected to understudy the impact of the social protection initiatives programme on the well-being of children and women, and draw lessons to inform policy intervention in other places between June 7 and 11.

The visiting team is to consist of over 100 officials from Abuja, Bayelsa, Bauchi, Enugu, Lagos, Kaduna, Katsina, Ondo, Sokoto, Rivers and other States in addition to UNICEF staff from various field offices in Nigeria.

Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies and UNICEF Abuja office would also join the team to learn from the on-going initiatives in the State.

The objectives of the UNICEF tour in Osun, according to the Coordinator Osun Economic Development Plan, Dr Charles Akinola, was to provide a platform for interaction and deliberations on the protection, care and empowerment of children, women and marginalized groups through social protection initiatives of the administration.

The visitation would also build a shared understanding on strengthening and expanding social protection programmes that improve the wellbeing of children and women in the country at large.