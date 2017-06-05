Students of tertiary institutions in Ekiti State, today protested

against what they described as an attempt by former governor of the

State and current Minister of Minerals and Steel Development, Dr

Kayode Fayemi to use the judiciary to shield himself from answering

questions on allegations of corruption levelled against him and

demanded that the ex-governor must present himself for questioning by

the Judicial Commission of Inquiry recently constituted by the state

government.

It would be recalled that Governor Ayodele Fayose, at the instance of

the Ekiti State House of Assembly recently inaugurated a Judicial

Commission of Inquiry to investigate Dr Fayemi on allegations of fraud

and diversion of public funds.

Fayemi has, however, went to court to stop the commission from

carrying out its duty against him.

Incidentally, the state law that empowers Governor Fayose to set up

the said commission was signed into law by ex-governor Fayemi in 2012.

The angry students who represented all indigenes of Ekiti from such

students' associations as the National Association of Nigerian

Students (NANS), Federation of Ekiti State Students' Unions, home and

diaspora (FESSU) and other students' unions from tertiary institutions

across the country among others, marched from the Oluyemi Kayode

Stadium in Ado-Ekiti, state capital to Ojumose to address the press

and from there to other parts of the city.

They sang hate songs against Fayemi and carried placards with

agitating inscriptions such as "Ekiti students support Fayemi's

probe," Fayemi, where are the N1 billion flowers"," We say no to

corruption" and "Fayemi don't hide, come to Ekiti to exonerate

yourself!" among others.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Idowu Peter, President, FESSU,

said: "we are protesting endemic corruption of political office

holders in Nigeria and we are demanding that the fight against

corruption by the Federal Government should be across board and not

sectional or restricted

to only the opposition party.

"We are also calling on immediate past governor Kayode Fayemi to come

to face the judicial commission of enquiry set up to probe his

activities in government. He must come to defend himself against the

allegation of misappropriation of the N850 State Universal Basic

Education Board (SUBEB) funds levelled against him and others. He

shouldn't hide under a court injunction to stop the panel if indeed

his hands are clean."

Also speaking, Owolabi Temitayo Alexander, chairman NANS Joint Campus

Committee (JCC), Ekiti axis, said: "If former governor Fayemi knows he

has no skeleton in his cupboard, we demand that he appear before the

state judicial commission of enquiry set up to make him answer to

allegations of graft. He should not hide under a shield by the

judiciary. After all, he himself signed this law of judicial

commission of enquiry into the constitution of the state, so he should

have the moral courage to face the. Commission and not run away from

it.

"Can you imagine a situation whereby someone who signed the law

establishing a commission of inquiry in 2012 to probe his predecessor,

Engr Segun Oni begin to run from the same law in 2017?"

Aridiogo David Olaitan, President of the Students' Union Government,

SUG, Ekiti State University, and Ogundipe Adewale, SUG, President

College of Education, Ikere Ekiti, also corroborated their colleagues'

views, saying: "The federal government must impress it on Fayemi to

present himself for probe before the Ekiti State Judicial commission

of enquiry if indeed it is sincere with its anti-graft fight in the

country. There shouldn't be a sacred cow in this fight. That Fayemi is

an appointee of the President doesn't not shield him from being

probed, " they said.

The College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti Students' Union President,

Ogundipe Adewale in his address said he was in support of the

commission of inquiry set up by the state government adding that Dr.

Fayemi has no reason to run away from his people if he's not guilty.

"Under normal circumstances, if you make a law, the moment it is made,

the law becomes older than you. The law has no senior brother,

everyone is equal before the law. Dr. Fayemi should be answerable for

his deeds while in office, he should desist from this hide and seek

game if indeed he has nothing to hide. He should come back and jawjaw

with the people he ruled for four years", Ogundipe said.

The protest which kicked off at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium saw the

students sing protest songs round Ojumose, Okeyinmi, Old Garage before

dispersing by Ijigbo junction in Ado-Ekiti.