Mr Femi Falana; Nigeria is not in a State of Anarchy

The National Committee of Yoruba Youth (NCYY) and the Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism have reacted to the June 2, 2017 letter of Human Right Lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), calling on the acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to order the immediate release of the detained terrorist and leader of the banned Islamic Movement of Nigeria(IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakky Zakky.

The groups in a statement jointly signed by the President of NCYY, Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji and CSCAT Coordinator Barrister Atani John described the recent position taken by Mr. Falana and some others , who they said, have renewed the agitation for the release of the IMN Leader, as a display of ignorance, on the threats facing the country owning to the activities of those who have continued to embark on activities, that seeks to further compromise our National security.

More worrisome, is the demand of Mr Falana that, the Acting President "should direct the Nigerian Army to investigate and prosecute the military personnel responsible for the brutal and callous massacre of 347 members of the Shite community in 2015".

This assertion by Mr Falana is highly preposterous and it smack mischief. For the records, the issue in question was clearly an assassination attempt on Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai by the outlawed Islamic Movement of Nigeria(IMN), a terrorist organization that has held the people of Kaduna State and environs hostage of many years. For Mr Falana to now deliberately seek to misinform and confuse Nigerians on the activities of the dreaded IMN as against the Shite religious sect. This is an assault on our collective intelligence.

"As patriotic Nigerians, we are deeply concerned, that respected Nigerians like Mr Femi Falana (SAN), could be at the vanguard of this latest orchestrated move, particularly in what looks like the latest onslaught on the Nigerian Military, especially the Nigerian Army. We believe and it is quite unfortunate for Mr Femi Falana to resort to manufacturing falsehood & malicious lies against the Nigerian Army, which under the present leadership of Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai had been adjudged not only in Nigeria, Africa, but by the International Communities as highly professional, disciplined & humane.

An organization that always respect the rules of engagement and have tirelessly prosecuted, the war against insurgency and all forms of insecurity in our dear country" the statement said.

The group further said, that there is a need to remind Mr. Falana that results of several investigations and inquiry that followed the clash between members of the banned IMN and some personnel of the Nigerian Army who ensured the Safety and survival of the Chief of Army Staff, General Buratai during the Ambush and Assassination attempt , all recommended the prosecution of the IMN leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakyzaky.

Considering the latest development, the groups said it is demanding that the federal government immediately set up machinery, for the prosecution of Mr. El-Zakzaky, his sponsors, patrons and everyone indicted to have been involved in the Assassination Attempt on the COAS by IMN and all other atrocities that have been committed by this terrorist group.

While, also condemning the recent terrorist attacks against the people of great Britain, our hearts goes to their families and loved ones, we join Her Majesty, the Prime Minister in mourning the lost ones. We call on Mr Falana to learn from the resoluteness of the British people in condemning the activities of this terrorist. By this medium, we will appeal to our law enforcement agencies to please as a matter of urgency place Mr Femi Falana in under due surveillance, because nobody would clamour for the release of a known terrorist and equally calling for the prosecution of our gallant officers and Men of the Nigerian Army, except such individual is being coerced under duress. Our fear is that our respect Barrister Femi Falana might have been a victim of these terrorists who might have been forcing him against his wishes and good conscience.