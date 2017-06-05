If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Obituaries | 5 June 2017 14:30 CET

The Executive Director of the United Nations Populations Fund, UNFPA, Babatunde Osotimehin, is dead.

Mr. Osotimehin, Nigeria’s former health minister and former head of Nigeria’s aids agency, NACA, died in the early hours of Monday, sources close to him have told PREMIUM TIMES.

Born February 6, 1949, the 68-year-old was also a former Provost of the College of Medicine at the University of Ibadan.

He was appointed the fourth Executive Director of UNFPA in November 2010 and was reappointed in August 2014.


