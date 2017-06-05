NIGERIA NEEDS MORE CHRISTIAN FICTION BOOKS THAN CHRISTIAN TEXTBOOKS TO WIN MORE SOULS FOR CHRIST- ANCAPS PRESIDENT

The Association of Nigeria Christian Authors and Publishers (ANCAPS), the first Christian writers association in the country has called on Christian writers irrespective of doctrines and denominations to develop interest and produce more Christian fiction books aim at winning more souls for the body of Christ.

This statement was made by the National Chairman of the body, Mr. Wole Adedoyin after the Southwest regional meeting of the Association in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State on sunday.

According to Wole Adedoyin “We need more serious Christian fiction books than Christian text books. Only few talented and creative Christian writers are following this path. From our research, Christians are now clamoring for more Christian fiction after Christian textbooks”

The body however described prominent and eminent Christian writers like Oyedepo, Enoch Adejare Adeboye, Adelakun, Femi Emmanuel, Chris Oyakhilome, William Folorunsho Kumuyi, Temitope Balogun Joshua, Biodun Fatoyinbo, Pst. Sam Adeyemi, Ayodele Oritsejafor, Mathew Ashimolowo, Tunde Bakare, Chris Okotie, Mike Okonkwo and others as Christian textbook writers.

“Our body is ready to support and assist any aspiring Christian writer who is ready to venture into Christian fiction writing” Adedoyin stated.

The association’s annual Nigeria Christian Writers Award/Nigeria Christian Literature Prize was established to test and enhance the writing talents of Nigeria Christian writers irrespective of tribe, color, denomination, doctrine and sect. And also to reward, recognize and award outstanding Christian writers in the country.