Cherubim & Seraphim Church and Celestial Church of Christ hold joint Revival in London on July 29.

Following divine instruction from God, the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Church and Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) are hosting a joint Revival tagged Celebrate The Comforter at The ICC Capital Hall, London ExCeL on Saturday 29 July 2017. The theme of the event is: Unity in the Holy Spirit and it holds between 2pm and 7pm (Doors open at 1pm).

According to the Chair of the event's Organising Committee - Special Apostle Dr. Richard Fasunloye, "In an ever-growing and inter-dependent world now seen as a 'global village' and characterised by War, Terrorism, Genocide, Economic Recession, Fear, Despair, Uncertainty and Signs of the Last Days (but to mention a few) - it is obvious that the world is in dire need of a Great Revival."

Visioner and Sponsor of the event - Revd. Prophetess Esther Ajayi noted that: "Jesus Christ assured us that God will send The Comforter - the Holy Spirit to teach us all things and remind us of all that Jesus Christ had taught during his earthly Ministry. The Holy Spirit is thus an important tool in the life of man to guide him through the journey of life. It is a good thing to worship God and Celebrate the Comforter."

Pastor and Supreme Head of the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide - Rev. Emmanuel Mobiyina Friday Oshoffa said: "We look forward to the greatest Celebration of the Power of the Holy Ghost branded with fire from Heaven above."

Chair of the Europe Chapter of the Unification Council of Cherubim & Seraphim Churches - Special Apostle Pastor John Adegoke called on all to: "give the event every possible support especially in prayers for its success to the glory of God’s kingdom and the propagation of the Gospel of Christ in our ministries."

Celebrate The Comforter will proclaim the name of Jesus Christ, evangelise, and pray for peace in the world and particularly pray for Nigeria and the UK.

The event will be attended by Worldwide Spiritual Fathers and Heads of both Churches including the Supreme Head of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church - Prophet Dr. Solomon Adegboyega Alao, who will be leading a delegation of other Spiritual Fathers (Baba Aladuras) from various sects of the C&S Church; and the Supreme Head of the Celestial Church of Christ - Pastor Emmanuel Mobiyina Oshoffa who will also lead a delegation of the top hierarchy of the church.

Also expected to attend are Ministers of the Gospel from various parts of the world, government functionaries, captains of industry and community leaders. The Ooni of Ife - Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi - Ojaja II has already confirmed his attendance as the Royal Father of the Day saying it would be nice to "join you in worshipping the King of Kings."

A joint Mass Choir of both churches will lead attendees in worship on the day. They will be joined by Guest Gospel Artistes including: Evangelist Dr Ebenezer Obey, Evangelist Bola Are, Evangelist Tunde Olomola, Sir Special Apostle Shina Peters, Evangelist Bisi Alawiye, Evangelist Dorien Jacobs (aka Oyinbo Jesu) and Muyiwa Olarewaju and Riversongz.

Also attending as a Guest Speaker is American Contemporary Christian singer-songwriter, televangelist and Pastor of the Wisdom Center Ministry Texas - Dr Mike Murdock.

This event is open to all and entry is FREE of charge and guests are to register attendance on Eventbrite (search for Celebrate The Comforter).