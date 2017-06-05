SECURITY AGENCIES SHOULD STEP UP SURVEILLANCE AS SCAMMERS TAKES OVER EMPLOYMENT WEBSITES - ADEWOLE

The Publisher of Swift Reporters, Adewole Kehinde has called on security agencies to look into employment scam website in the country.

This came as a result of several agencies such as the DSS, WAEC e.t.c coming out to issue disclaimer on vacancies advertised online and the social media.

“Most youths who are desperate for work, especially government agencies jobs are falling victim of the scam, Adewole said.

“My investigation has reveal that a particular website ( http://the247reporters.com/ ) is fond of scamming innocent Nigerians. The website advertised for employment in NAFDAC and this drew my attention because I am aware that NAFDAC is not employing.

“Those behind the website are found of asking people to drop their phone number at the comment box and once you do that, you fall victim. This is a quote at the end of all advertised jobs on the fictitious website “If you need us to help you with more updated information at the right time about NAFDAC Recruitment 2017, kindly provide us your phone number and email Address in the comment box below. Also, feel free to ask any question any time”.

Adewole called on security agencies especially the Nigeria Police and the DSS to urgently look this development to avoid jobless Nigerian from falling victims as they are desperate to secure a job.