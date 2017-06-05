Lasun Yusuff says PMB has brought sanity to Governance in Nigeria

The Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon Sulaimon Lasun Yussuff has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has brought sanity and direction to governance in the country.

He said the president has also proven that government can be run in an open and transparent manner unlike in the past that everything is shrouded in mystery.

Deputy Speaker in a statement issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Wole Oladimeji, noted that President Buhari has instill fears into the mind of the people no matter how highly placed you may be in government through his anti corruption crusade.

Yussuff blamed people in power for the nation’s woe, stating that there are still have few individuals in government that are God fearing.

“The coming of the President Muhammadu Buhari has done two things for Nigeria, firstly, the man has succeeded in the last two years to bring Sanity and direction to governance, if that is the only thing he is able to achieve in the next two years, that is enough.

“Again, President Buhari has succeeded in proving to the whole world that Government can be run in an open and transparent manner. That is why we are seeing what we are seeing in terms of recovery been made on daily basis by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, this is a good step on a right direction‎." he said