NPC clears the air on its alleged forgery of CAC certificate, others

The Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) led by Dr Chinedu Stanislaus Nneji which is presently being alleged of extorting unwary youths and having a forged Cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC) certificate among others, has shed some light on the allegations against it.

In a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the organization, Mr Michael Ebofin, NPC tagged the allegations as unfounded and fabricated lies raised against the personality of Dr Nneji.

According to the release, "It is an undeniable truth that Professor Humphrey Ogoegbunam was the founder and the first Superintendent General of National Unity of Peace Corps. From 1988 when he was called for interview by the then Directorate of Military Intelligence, Apapa Lagos, coupled with the Police clearance for CAC Incorporated Trustees Registration of the Organization in 1991and eventual certification in 1992. The first approval by the then Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs was issued in 1997 while in 2007 the approval as a registered non-governmental organization under the Ministry was granted.

"During that time, the joint efforts of the pioneer members of the Corps were committed to support the founder and Commandant General whose activities in all these time were more or less individualistic. In all these times collective deliberation and decision was not fully in practice and as such internal administration and accountability was only domicile with the founder.

"Record keeping was very porous and uncoordinated which led to eventual discouragement of some members. This was the scenario up till 2013 when the founder relinquished power as the Commandant General on the ground of ill- health although his position as founder was still maintained.

"In 2013, there was a leadership change when the founder, Prof. Humphrey Ogoegbunam voluntarily retired from the Organisation. The mantle of leadership then was transferred to a young and vibrant man in the person of Dr Chinedu Stanislaus Nneji as the Commandant General of National Unity and Peace Corps (NUPEC) having done all the needful to become a member and occupy the seat of Commandant General. As a mobiliser and tactician, he started tackling the tasks before him by rekindling the interests of some key members of NUPEC who had lost hope in the Organization. Operating on a zero account, he mobilised his personal resources to secure and furnish the present office.

"Within the first four (4) months of his assumption of office and precisely on July 11th 2013, he secured the First Reading of our Legislative Bill in National Assembly through Senator (Prof.) Ben Ayade who is the present Governor of Cross Rivers State. Also in the same year he was able to pay the arrears of our Operation License fee with the Federal Ministry of Interior. The Second Reading of the Legislative Bill could not be secured due to political activities preceding the 2015 general elections of which Senator (Prof.) Ben Ayade, the sponsor of the Legislative Bill was one of the contestants for the Cross River Governorship election. It will be recalled that Legislative Bill was first Read in 2007 by Senator Nkechi Nwogu from Abia Central Senatorial District.

"As soon as the 8th National Assembly was proclaimed, the Commandant General began in earnest in pursuit of the Bill being Read in the Senate. God so blessed his efforts that within the First Quarter of 2016, he had secured the elusive First and Second Readings of our Legislative Bill in the National Assembly through Senator Binta Masi Garba from Adamawa State.

"The Public Hearing of the Legislative Bill was held on April 20th 2016 during which the National Assembly in its wisdom decided to merge National Unity and Peace Corps and Peace Corps of Nigeria (who were coincidentally in National Assembly for the first time for legislation) together to form the present Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC). Finally, on Thursday, November 24th, 2016, History was made as the National Assembly passed the Third and Final Readings of the Legislative Bill Establishing Nigerian Peace Corps which is now our present name. The Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) Bill is presently in the Office of the President waiting for his Presidential ascent.

"Dr Chinedu Stanislaus Nneji, having laboured so hard for the actualization of Legislative processes of Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) is eminently qualified to be the Head the new Organization as every relevant and necessary index (Age, Academic and Professional Qualifications, Federal Character, Humility, Work Experience, Resourcefulness, Creativity, Tactfulness, massive support from all corps members etc.) favour him.

"It is in the light of the fore going that the allegations of forgery of CAC certificate, CG's position highjack, extortion on recruitments and ranking of members, and other unfounded character assassination issues raised against the personality of Dr Chinedu Stanislaus Nneji are all heinous fabricated lies by those mischievous elements who felt the man has been so divinely endowed and advantageously positioned over them but of course, what will be will be.

"One of the epoch making event which was achieved by Dr. Chinedu was the recently held 24years founders Anniversary and camping at NYSC Camp Kubwa, Abuja where all members of the Corps numbering about Fifty thousands (50,000) across the States of the Federation were trained in paramilitary drills and practical ethos of Mediation, peace making, peace building, Peace compelling and conflict resolution."

NPC also denied the founder and the first Superintendent General of National Unity of Peace Corps, Prof. Ogoegbunam's claim that he had not had any dealing with Dr Nneji before the judicial committee meeting on May 30 2017.

"Prof. Ogoegbunam claimed that he has not set his eyes on Dr. Chinedu Nneji or having any dealings with him and his family members since his medical trip till that judicial committee meeting of Tuesday, 30th May, 2017’ It is a fact that both of them have been meeting on several occasions, which include: Dr. Nneji on behalf of the organization has been responsible for the payment for the housing even at the point of being ejected from the apartment he occupies at the Games Village, Abuja.

"Dr. Nneji has also been responsible for the upkeep of the founder (Prof. Ogoegbunam) and the family members. Payment of Prof. Ogoegbunam’ Children school fees (all payments were made through cash and bank transfer).

"Prof. Ogoegbunam was given an award by Dr. Nneji on behalf of NUPEC in 2015 during the celebration of International Peace Day at Abuja of which he was ably represented by the wife. Prof. Ogoegbunam’s wife and his two children also in attendance at the Public Hearing being organized by the members of the Nigerian Senate on the Nigeria Peace Corps bill held on 20th April, 2016 at the Senate Building in Abuja.

"The Prof. also made a statement that he agreed to absorb NUPEC members into Mr. Dickson Akoh’s Organization (Peace Corps of Nigeria). It is on record that National Unity and Peace Corps was officially registered under the Ministry of Interior; formerly ministry of internal affairs, as a uniformed paramilitary Organization, and are being supervise by same ministry till date. It is obvious now that Peace Corps of Nigeria which registered under the ministry of Youth and Sports does not have the capacity to absorb the National Unity and Peace Corps based on their operations."

Ebofin noted that Dr Nneji should be rewarded meritoriously for his leadership on the agency and not to be blackmailed by those who perceived him to be a threat to their selfish enlargement.

"The questions arise; Where was Prof. Humphrey Ogoegbunam during the legislative processes in the National Assembly? Was Prof. Ogoegbunam aware of the renewal of the Corps’ Operational license for four (4) years in arrears by Dr. Chinedu Nneji? Members of the National Unity and Peace Corps (The Mediators) under the leadership of Nneji have all been trained and educated on the importance and need to be patriotic, law abiding and to eschew every attitude contrary to their profession as peacemakers.

"This informed the reason why there had been no case(s) of any confrontation with anybody or members of the existing security agencies let alone having legal tussles with any individual or institutions. These and many more successes have been reliably achieved by Dr. Chinedu Stanislaus Nneji, a professional and chartered mediator who has been seen as a good model and mentor of peaceful living. His reward should be to meritoriously his leadership on the agency: Nigerian Peace Corps and not to be blackmailed by those who perceived him to be a threat to their selfish aggrandizement."

He also advised members of the public and stakeholders to disregard, in its entirety the unfounded allegation of extortion and forgery which are simply fabricated.