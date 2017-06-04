Don't shield Fayemi from probe, Group counsels Ekiti judiciary

The Southern Nigeria Youths Congress (SNYC) has counselled the judiciary in Ekiti State led by the Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola against shielding former Governor of the State and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi from appearing before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry recently set up by State government.

The group said it was worried by reports in some online media alleging collaboration between the Chief Judge and Fayemi as well as the establishment of a special court for a particular judge who heads another judicial division outside Ado Ekiti, State capital, urging the Chief Judge to clear the air on the allegations.

In a release issued on Sunday, Ekiti State Coordinator of the Congress, Comrade Taiwo Omolewa said any right thinking person will be suspicious if a particular judge was nominated into two election petition tribunals within 12 months despite being less than four years at the bench and a special court has been created for the same judge.

The youths called the attention of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to the handling of the case filed by Fayemi with a view to ensuring justice without bias.

SNYC noted that it was a clear admittance of quilt for Fayemi to have rushed to court to stop the Judicial Commission of Inquiry instead of availing himself with the opportunity presented by the State government for him to clear his name once and for all.

It said it is on record that Section 2 of the Ekiti State Commission of Inquiry Law Cap C10 laws of Ekiti state 2012, under which the judicial commission of inquiry was set was made andaby signed to law by Fayemi himself.

Citing the example of the former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the group said it was on record that Oyinlola presented himself before a probe panel set up by the Osun State government to probe him and even did so in the full glare of the media.

It said if Fayemi was sure that he did not steal Ekiti State money as being alleged, appearing before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry and giving his appearance full media coverage is an option that he must embrace instead of trying to use the court as a shield.

While expressing disappointment with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government anti-corruption fight, the youths noted that the Ekiti Judicial Commission of Inquiry was yet another opportunity for Buhari’s men to show that they are not being shielded from being investigated.

Signed:

Comrade Taiwo Omolewa

State Coordinator