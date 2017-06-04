CNPP Rejects Benue Council Election Process, Demand its Annulment

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), umbrella organisation of all registered political parties and associations in Nigeria, has rejected the process and whatever is the outcome of the Saturday’s local government election in the Benue State, describing it an “unprecedented rape of democracy and rubbishing of every tenet of free, fair and credible election at the local government level”.

The CNPP in a statement by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, while demanding for its cancellation, observed that “the process was tailored by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) and the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) and Governor Samuel Ortom to produce APC Chairmen in the state irrespective of the people’s choice.

“The Voters apathy marred the election in all 23 Local Government Areas of Benue State on Saturday, which resulted in low turnout of voters across the state clearly indicate that the people rejected the process and a remarkable statement that the election outcome is a fraud.

“We, therefore, call on the National Assembly, the international community and all well-meaning Nigerians to take note of the unprecedented rape of democracy and rubbishing of every tenet of free, fair and credible election at the local government level through electoral process manipulation by the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration.

“For us, no election took place in Benue on Saturday and we demand immediate cancellation of the election", the CNPP stated.