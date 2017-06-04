Cleric urges Nigerians to appreciate PMB's corruption agenda

Nigerians both home and abroad have been urged by an Islamic cleric, Imam Abdul Ganiyy Shittu to appreciate and support the corruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Imam of Salaudeen Oladejo Mosque gave this charge while delivering a sermon on Friday.

He implored Nigerians to stop criticizing the president but rather give him their support in the course of making Nigeria better.

He noted that those saying the president has not done anything should look that his acheivements in the areas of corruption eradication, improved economy, agricultural development among others.

Imam Shittu said the president has also succeeded in freeing the kidnapped Chibok girls from the captivity of Book Haram and has defeated the terrorist group to a large extent.

He thereby charged Nigerians to get united and support the developmental plans of the president.

Imam Shittu however asked the president to strengthen his efforts in riding Nigeria of corruption and making it a better place of living.