Court remands 6 Osun APC leaders in Prison over Fraud

The federal high court in Osogbo, Osun state has ordered that Hon. Femi Kujembola, Hon. Amobi Yinusa, Hon. Akande, Mr Olatilo and two other Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to remain in Ilesa prison over fraud.

The APC leaders were arraigned before the court sitting on 8-count charge of stealing, forgery and criminal conspiracy of breach of public trust by EFCC over #.3billion fraud perpetrated by them in the Osun State College of Education, Ila.

Hon. Femi Kujembola is a newly sworn-in boss of Atakunmosa East Local government area of Osun state, Hon. Amobi is the Osun West APC

senatorial leader who organised the party where late Senator Isiaka

Adeleke ate rice and meat which his family still believes poisoned

and caused his death.

Hon. Akande a younger brother to former governor of Osun state and pioneer national Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, Mr Olatilo (Former school bursar) and two other Osun APC leaders.

The presiding judge, Justice M. A. Onyetenu ordered that they should

be remanded in Ilesha prison and adjourned next sitting to 8th June, 2017.