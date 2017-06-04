Award of OML 30 Contract Spark Accusations of Favouritism, Impropriety and Conflicts of Interests

Top officials of the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and a Presidency top shot barred several major Nigerian companies in the bid for the servicing contract of OML 30, raising accusations of favouritism.

Despite elaborate efforts to sweep it under the carpet, facts have shown that a strategic deal between the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a top NNPC official and a powerful Buhari aide has helped parties in the deal to swindle the country.

After wide-ranging investigations, Per Second News uncovers the details of the deal that excluded Nigerian companies that have provided critical servicing platforms in the past for a Qatari sheikh.

The award of the contract is raising dusts in the oil and gas sector as some powerful individuals who were edged out in the “skewed process” leading to the award of the contract are said to be mounting pressure on the Federal Government to investigate the process leading to the award of the oil servicing contract.

Investigations revealed that those agitating for the revoke and investigation of the contract award are claiming that “due process was thrown overboard” as the contract was said to have been “unilaterally handed over to the Qatari businessman on the instructions of a powerful top President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide”.

Industry experts urge the federal government to initiate fresh investigations into the alleged acts of favouritism, irregularity and impropriety surrounding the award of the OML 30 contracts. The whole process was shrouded in secrecy, said a credible source in the know.

A source in the know said the transaction raises questions and was open to outside influence. The powerful Buhari aide ignored contracting ethics to help the Qatari businessman score big in Nigeria.

Sources at the just concluded Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), in Houston, Texas, told our correspondent, that the top Buhari aide, who was approached by the Qatari prince summoned the Group Managing Director (GMD), NNPC Dr. Maikanti Baru and directed him to unilaterally hand over the job to the Arab businessman to the chagrin of other stakeholders who also bided for the job.

The powerful aide used improper influence to award the contract to the Qatari prince, according to multiple sources.

One of the sources said following the directive, Mr. Baru and some of his top managers were instructed to proceed to London “immediately” to arrange a meeting with the Qatari businessman “to give a semblance that due process was followed in the award of the contract”.

The London meeting according to our source was also attended by a permanent secretary in the Presidency who represented the top Buhari aide at the “hurriedly put together meeting” where the deal was signed, sealed and delivered to the new contractor”.

One of the sources who said Baru owned his appointment as GMD to the top presidential aide however accused the NNPC boss of “bending the rules to satisfy his godfather” in the award of the controversial contract.

“What is happening in NNPC now is unfortunate,” the source said adding that “we were beginning to believe that sanity had returned to the oil and gas under this government but what happened during the past regime is back. It is going back to the era of business as usual. You can’t be fighting others with one hand in the name of cleaning up the system and be using the other hand to mess up the system,” the angry source said.

The source who spoke on the condition of anonymity added “it is unfortunate that today in the NNPC, people who are not even qualified to sell pure water are getting allocations of AGO and other petroleum products because they are children, stooges and boys of some powerful people in the government. It is sad and if nothing urgent is done to clean up the system, we may just kiss the anti-corruption war goodbye.”

Per Second News investigation shows that the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) is not new to controversial deals. The NPDC during the Goodluck Jonathan era entered an agreement with Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Nigeria Limited Limited (AEDCNL) shortchanging the country to the tune of $2 billion.

The deal paved the way for Atlantic Energy to operate some oil blocks during the administration, even without prior record of successful experience in the oil and gas sector.

The NPDC and Atlantic Energy owe Nigerians a lot of explanations regarding how some oil blocks – OMLs 26, 30, 34, 42, 60, 61, 62 and 63 – were handled between 2011 and 2014, including outright theft of proceeds from all the millions of barrels of crude oil lifted during the four years.

Further investigations showed that the NPDC granted the SAA in absolute secrecy without following any due process as stipulated in the government procurement laws and policy.