ADAMAWA FADAMA 111: REVIVING AGRICULTURE AT THE GRASSROOTS

The concept of Fadama farming especially in the northern states was made in conjunction with the World Bank. It started with Fadama 1, Fadama 11 and now in its final stage, until if the government would into another partnership with the World Bank.

The programme in Adamawa State was successful more especially the Fadama 111. In the final stage, the programme has done a lot in offering expert advise to the farmers through how to till and cultivate the land either in the rainy season or dry season. This has tremendously help the rural peasant farmers to have a bumper harvest. Not only that, the fadama 111 has gone to the extent of putting the farmers on their toe towards having a good yields on

whatever crop the farmers planted.

Recently, in pursuance to revived the agricultural production in the state, the Fadama 111 launched in Mubi as pilot the distribution of insecticides and fertilizers to farmers in its effort toward having a bumper harvest this year and the years to come. The fact was that the world bank grant the federal government, which in turn give the states among them (Adamawa) to boost agricultural production and the farmers have something, that would get them busy.

The Project Coordinator, Malam Mohammed Kabir Bello, commend the steadfast of the Governor Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla, for his concern in seeing to revival of the Fadama 111 especially now, that the federal and state government are in forefront in agricultural production.

Fadama 111 in Adamawa State is a complete success story. This is because it has touch both the nook and corner of the entire state through palliatives in agricultural production, seminars and sensitization on the best way and method in the different fields in agriculture. A lot of farmers, who has immensely benefited from Fadama 111 described it as the best thing ever done to the peasant farmers in the state. They opined, that it is imperative for the government at

different level. Adamawa State as one of the states, worst affected by the insurgents and which saw thousands of people displaced from their ancestral homes become a focal point of some organisations coming to the aid of the

internally Displaced Persons. The British America Tobacco Foundation collaborate with the Fadama 111 to support those affected by insurgency with livelihood support of 100 households with agricultural inputs for the production of crops and the rearing of goats and sheeps.

The distribution covered the entire state with 40% in the two urban Local Government of Yola-North and Yola-South because these two Local Government hosted many displaced persons . While 50% of the support will go to women beneficiaries. All these were made possible because of honesty and dedication of the Adamawa Fadama 111 and the officials, who display high sense of commitment to their responsibilities. Infact, the contribution of Adamawa Fadama 111 to rural peasant farmers in the state has gone a long way in reviving agricultural potentials abound in the state.

It is imperative to stress the fact, that the Adamawa Farmers are always at the whimp and caprice of the Fadama 111 through the expert advice on the best methods of modern farming in order to have very good yield in each cropping season.

The extension officers are willing at all time to interact with the target farmers on how to achieved greater success inthe type of crop, the planted either during dry season farming or rainy season. This has gone a long in boosting the morale of the farmers, that collaborate with the Fadama 111. There is the need for the sustenance of the Fadama by the Adamawa State Government as the state is described as the number one basket of the nation. The state has great potentials for agricultural products, that if fully tapped can easily placed the state in the ranking of those, that

give agriculture topmost priority.

Usman Santuraki

No2 Santuraki Close

Jambutu, Jimeta-Yola