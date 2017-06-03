Mammoth crowd at Adeleke's 40 days Fidau prayer

The people of Ede town today trooped out in mass to mark the 40th day the first executive Governor of Osun State, late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke died.

The late Senator had died on April 23 after complaining of gout at his residence in Ede town.

People, both old and young, male and female were seen in an attire specially made for the occasion on which the picture of the deceased was displayed.

The event which took place at the Oja-timi central mosque had in attendance the Timi of Ede, the family of the deceased and other prominent politicians in the State.

The fidau prayer was said to have taken place in 30 Local Government Areas of the State.

In his speech, the Chief Imam of Ede, Alhaji Mashood Hussain Akajewole urged the family of the deceased to be strong and be happy Adeleke left a good legacy.

He prayed such an incident never reoccur in the family and town.

After the Fidau prayer at the central mosque, the family once again gathered in the deceased house to hold a little reception.