Face Of Evil 'I have raped more than 30 women in 3 years' - Notorious armed robber

A notorious armed robber and serial killer , Lanre Olowojobi alias Pumpy, has confessed that he had raped more than 30 women in the past three years when he reigned supreme in the underworld.

The 37-year-old Pumpy who was arrested at his hideout in the Mushin area of Lagos State by operatives of the State Taskforce during an operation confessed that he and his gang members had robbed and raped their female victims, old and young, married or single.

According to the State Police Command, Olowojobi and his gang members had been holding Mushin and other parts of the state to ransom by their activities, adding that he had admitted to killing many of his victims for refusing to let go of their valuables.

His doom came when he was arrested during a raid of some identified criminal hideouts in the Akala, Idi-Iro, and Fadeyi areas of the state following frequent complaints by members of the public about the activities of the gang.

While confessing during interrogation, the deadly gang leader said that most of his victims were waylaid by his gang on their way to or from work and markets early in the morning and late at night.

He explained that his accomplices would drag their victims into the bush or abandoned buildings where they would take turns raping them.

The robbery kingpin, an indigene of Ipoti in Ekiti State, also confessed that he had killed more than 10 people in the frequent fracas in the Akala area of Mushin.

“I joined the boys in the street in 2008 but I founded my own gang in 2010. Initially, we were four members in the gang but we later increased to 10.

Aside from being contracted by land grabbers and members of the different transport unions during their frequent leadership tussles, we also recruit young boys and girls to sell drugs on the street.

I have over 20 young boys and girls who sell Indian hemp, Codeine, Tramadol and other drugs to users in the area.

These young boys and girls do this in return for food, shelter, and protection. A good number of them ran away from their homes while some of them are destitute.

Since 2010 when I founded my own gang, I have killed so many persons. Some of those killed either died during shootouts or were macheted.

There was a time I butchered one guy like a goat simply because he assaulted my girlfriend. Before then, I had warned him to stay away from my girl but he refused.

I even sent some of his friends to him and he still paid deaf ears. One day, I sent some of my boys to corner him at night and macheted him severally during the fight that later ensued,” Pumpy who has been described by the police as very dangerous and deadly, narrated.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, Superintendent of Police, Olayinka Egbeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said that though an investigation was still ongoing, those arrested would soon be charged to court.