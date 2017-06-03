A PLETHORA OF WRONGS...

You are invited to wade into a conflict as outlined below. What would be your ruling?:

The lateral fence separating two houses A and B are so close to House A that when rain falls, most of the rain water that pools in the compound of House B are from runoffs from the roof of House A. Now, let's refer to the respective house owners as Mr A and Mrs B respectively.

This fence...low enough to allow ventilation through the lateral windows of House A...was erected by Mrs B, the owner of House B.

Mr A, the original owner of House A...betraying his age, honesty and decorum expected therefrom, erected his house far beyond the legitimate boundaries of his land...literally stealing a sizable chunk of Mrs B's land!

So, the said fence was built to limit the land theft after completion of both buildings lying so close to each other there is not much setback left! The fence should also mitigate against encroachment and downright nuisance by the tenants of House A... mostly rough unscrupulous youths! Prior to the erection of the fence, they had a history of turning Mrs A's compound into a playground, a parking lot, a party venue, generator park and a refuse dump!

To mitigate against the flood that may soon invade right through into her house, Mrs B digs a large hole in the hence at ground level so such water may drain away from her compound into House A's compound.

To resolve the ensuing conflict, Madam C the house owner of House C, was invited in by virtue of her advanced age of 80. But in her opinion, "there is really nothing wrong in digging holes to drain rainwater from one compound to flood another!" She unremorsefully states that she does same....and so do other neighbors!

Even if there is no preexisting conflict between both house owners....

What do you think?

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.