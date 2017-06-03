Massacre: Tears as 14 persons shot dead, many wounded in Ogoniland

There has been a massacre in Sime, Tai Local Government Area of Ogoniland, Rivers State as 14 persons have been reported dead while many were equally wounded following a bloody clash between cult groups in the early hours of Friday.

The clash is coming barely few weeks after the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, extended a second round of amnesty programme to the local government area asking members of various cult groups in the area to renounce their membership and surrender their weapons.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Tai Local Government Mr. Bob Uelor Nkue condemned the massacre and said the security agencies are on top of the situation.

He however lamented that only a few of the cultists surrendered their weapons and denounced their cults despite the Wike-led amnesty programme.

Urging the people of the area not to flee the area as many of them had begun doing, Mr. Nkue said there was no cause for panic.

“I totally condemn this attack that led to the death of 14 persons, because the governor has given a second chance to cultists and criminals in Ogoniland to embrace the amnesty programme.

“Few days ago, two persons were also killed by cult gangs. I am using this opportunity to call on the people of Sime not to panic as the police and other security agencies are on top of the situation,” Nkue assured.

No official statement of confirmation on the incident yet from the state’s police command.Vanguard