Alimikhena Storm Edo North For Empowerment, Promises Better Days Ahead.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the senate and the senator representing Edo North Senator Francis Alimikhena has arrived his constituency for the Phase 2 empowerment programme with a promise that better days are ahead of the people of Edo North. "We will accommplished all we set out to do he assured" Once the 2017 budget is implemented Edo North will not remain the same.

Apart from the Educational Scholarship assistance that the Edo North Senator is known for in his constituency and facilitation of employment, the Senator has also seen the need to provide assistance to those who do not fall between those categories.

For example, Market Women, artants and traders need more financial support and empowerment materials to enhance their businesses. Saloon owners have more need for generator than Okada just as a transporter would prefer mobility as an empowerment than to trade. The presentation of Keke napep, Okada, grinding machine and generator set for saloon owners should not be undermined as some critics has already taken over the social media space to condemned the tomorrow empowerment program.

Life we all know is in stages and men are in sizes. Social class in every society are never the same, there is therefore the need to diversify assistance among all strata of the society including the physically challenge hence provision for some numbers of wheel chairs was made for those who need it but could not afford such. As a grassroot Senator who was born into hardship and face with the challenge of trekking miles to fetch water and attend school. He understand the language of poverty than anyone else. The passion with wish he is concern about the less fortunate today, was due to his poor upbringing of struggle. He knows the pain of the poor than the poor themselves because himself was born into struggle.

The Criticism and hate speeches from some quarters this Morning against the Edo North Senator in some online publishing medium Criticising the empowerment program as a misdirection was indeed a reckless statement by the author and sponsor of such publication. However, it is not unexpected because even Jesus was disowned by his own people. I have heard people from other states who lamented that their Senator has never shown up in their senatorial district two years after election. Yet here we are not having value for our performing senator. Alimikhena may not have met our individual aspiration but that does not mean he has not fulfilled our collective needs.

These sponsor thugs and Critics who reffer to Senator Alimikhena as a (Ghost) Senator representing Edo North are purely not from the Edo North Senatorial district. Their media statement has shown how absent they have been from the current realities of performance in Edo North. Today, the blind can feel the impact of the ongoing road construction in various local government withing Edo North. The Fugar, Ayogwiri Agenebode road and the Akoko Edo Township road are not hidden projects from the public to behold.

It is therefore a display of ignorance for some individual to reffer to a senator who has come to brief his constituency of the journey so far as a ghost Senator. The Edo North Senator is the most accessible and available Senator who pick calls and reply messages. Email and phone number were made available to the public who desire to get across to Senator Francis Alimikhena. [email protected] has been in the public domain for corresspondence purpose.

While we have resolved never to reply critics in order to Maintain our Focus, i want to make it clear here that Senator Alimikhena would have done all he is currently doing even though it was on year he was going to stay in the Senate. It is wrong for any individual to link his kindness to 2019 election. They were Senators in Nigeria who never visited their constituency for the first time for four yet many of them came back for second tenure to the Senate. I feel it is too early to judge the intent of a man who has not made his intention known to you. Those accusing the Senator for sharing Keke and Okada should have a rethink. The effort of the Edo North Senator in building a skill acquisition centre cannot be made public until such effort yield the desire result. As a noiseless achiever it would would be unfair to him if we keep attacking his performance. It is not the character of Senator Alimikhena to go to the media and say things he cannot do. He rather prefer doing things before saying it. That has been the reason for silent in the youth skill acquisition centre. I had earlier ask those who condemned the empowerment whether it was human head that Senator Alimikhena was supposed to give to artisans and traders who also voted for him but not withing the employment category. It was wrong for these critics to focus on only employment without considering those who are not employable by the government.

As I end up this appealed I invite the people of Edo North Senatorial District to come out tomorrow Saturday 3rd of June as the Senator hopes to unveil his youth employment effort and achievement both at the Red Chamber and in his Constituency.