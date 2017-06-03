NEED FOR A STEADY ELECTRICITY IN NIGERIA

Despite efforts by Ministry of power towards boosting the electricity capacity and ensuring good power supply in the country, inadequate power supply still prevails. Uninterrupted power supply of electricity is as essential as life itself. Adequate electricity supply stimulates economic activities in the country because virtually every economic growth is tied to it.

Today, life without electricity is almost impossible. Modern life has become so modern and so mechanical that even for all small things in daily life we need electricity. The television, radio, heater and all our demostic appliances are running only by electric power.

Electricity is used in various areas of human activities such as : Economic activities: Many economic activities of human revolves around the use of electricity. For example, in the food processing and packaging sector, most of the machenaries are powered by electricity. Computers that have become essential tool of business transactions run on

electicity. Perishable goods are preserved by being refrigerated through electricity powered refrigirators. Electricity plays important role from production to distribution of goods.

Social activities: social activities involve things man is involved in doing in the society and most of these activities are enhanced by the use of electrical power. Electricity makes man's social life easier and more interesting.

Industrial Activities: This is one of the sectors that will not yield any result without electricity. Most of the activities in the industries are carried out using electricity. Industrial life is basically anchored on electricity. The importance of industry in our national growth can not be over emphasised.

Electricity is a significant part of man's daily life. It plays a very critical role and provides stability in human existence. It is my humble submission that Government should put more efforts in addressing the issue of inadequate electricity supply in the country because of the enormous benefits to the citizens and the nation at large.The present high cost of goods is attributed to the high cost of production which is caused by the use of alternative power supply to industries and factories.

Today many companies have closed down due to inadequete power supply in the country. Companies spend almost all their profits in alternative power supply - high maitenance cost of generator sets.

Therefore, government should come to the rescue of businesses to provide jobsto citizens. Government should acknowledge that Nigerians are entrepreneul in nature and should encourage them by providing an enabling infrastructural environment to thrive. The ripple effect of such government support will create more jobs, straighten the country's economy, increase the GDP and many others.

It is a known fact that many states in Nigeria are having issues with inadequate supply of electricity most especially in rural areas. The need for adequate and uninterrupted power supply is vital to the growth of the national economy

Khadija Anita jubril is a 300 level student of mass communication

university of Maiduguri, Nigeria