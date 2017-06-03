Nigeria inaugurates committee on proposed ICT University

The Nigerian Government, yesterday inaugurated an implementation committee on the proposed ICT University of Nigeria, which would likely leverage the Digital Bridge Institute infrastructure across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Inaugurating the committee in Abuja, the Minister of Communications, Barrister Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu noted that ICT University has become desirable as a result of the fact, though the Nigerian ICT industry is both promising and flourishing, the local industry has continued to suffer from skills shortage.

He said it is hoped that the ICT University would meet the demand for niche roles being created as a result of rapid technological development.

“We have identified the establishment of an ICT University as one of the ways to move to the next phase of the nation’s ICT growth by the enhancement of ICT learning environment that is geared towards the stimulation of creative thinking,” Shittu said.

He disclosed the proposed University is a fallout of a Communications Sector Retreat, it organized about two years, where it was noted that there were several unfilled vacancies in the Nigeria ICT industry because many job seeking Nigerian graduates do not possess the requisite skills to take up such opportunities.

Speaking further, Shittu stated that the proposed ICT University of Nigeria will be driven by the ICT industry itself, announcing that the University would offer varieties of programmes aimed at providing specialist knowledge and expertise required for a professional career in the broad field of Information Communication Technology such as Telecommunications, Internet of Things, Cyber Security, Robotic embedded systems, Computer forensics, digital media and Entertainment technology.

The University would also be expected to offer skills development programmes in emerging and transformational technologies such as Cloud Computing and Big Data. It is expected that each of the six Campuses of the present DBI would be transformed into a centre of technological excellence in specific areas of ICT. Teaching experience in the new University should include a blend of theory, analysis, innovation and hands-on activities, such as project based learning and live industry-led projects.

The committee, which is expected to submit its full report in six weeks are expected to deliver a business case that would include a very robust Curriculum of the proposed ICT University of Nigeria; DBI’s facilities utilization including upgrade and expansion where necessary; Proposed faculty members for the University including resource persons; Framework for collaboration between the university and the industry on one hand and between the university and global industry giants; A sustainable PPP Model for funding the University; and Regulations and standards for the proposed university.

Members of the committee are Prof Julius Okojie, Dr. Amina Sambi-Magaji, Prof. Ibikunle Tijani, Wole Oyeniran,Dr. Henry Nkemadu, Eng. Kazeem Raji, Dr. Joshua Atah, Abdulhakeem Ajijola, Liz Donaholu, Hakeem Adeniji Adele, Dr. Suleiman Mohammed,Olaniyan Mathew, Ayoola Oke, Chris Uwaje, Prof. Olusegun Okunnu, Prof. Aderounmu Adesaola, Kabir Usman, Tajudeen Kareem, Dr. Suleiman Garba and Prof. Patience Akpan-Obong.