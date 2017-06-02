ENTREPRENEURSHIP IS NOT FOR EVERYONE, YOU CAN EXCEL WITHIN A COMPANY:CEO BIOLA ALABI MEDIA

June 2, 2017; Lagos, Nigeria: The CEO of Biola Alabi Media and Founder, Grooming for Greatness has stated that while entrepreneurship is a rewarding venture, it is not meant for everyone. She made the submission at the VivaWomen women quarterly event held at Insight Publicis Nigeria office in Lagos.

While delivering a keynote address on the topic: An Anywhere Leader - Lead with a Difference”, Mrs. Alabi remarked that everyone can be leaders, regardless of their titles. Telling her story, she spoke of how she grew from being a Content salesperson at Sesame Street in America to leading the largest PayTv channel in Africa.

In her words: “when I took on the position as MD of MNet, I had no clue what I was getting into. I literally had to learn the hard way, to lead albeit with fear. Along the line, I came to the realization that to be an anywhere leader, you are constantly going to be in a flux and you need to transform and adjust to different circumstances”

Meanwhile, the VivaWomen Nigeria Lead/Chief Operating Officer, Quadrant MSLGroup, Mrs. Tosin Adefeko while speaking at the event reiterated that the VivaWomen initiative is to provide a platform for women within the group to share their experiences, best practices, mentoring and for networking.

VivaWomen is a Publicis Groupe Internal Women’s network within Troyka Holdings.