"WAIT FOR ME!" THEY ALWAYS SCREAM...

News Reports: The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC shouldn't have gone ahead with its orientation program in the holy month of Ramadan... "as Muslims would be at a disadvantage!"

News Reports: The Nigerian Army shouldn't have gone ahead with its recruitment program during the holy month of Ramadan as Muslims would be at a disadvantage!"

...admonitions on both fronts credited to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar.

Then, it was a weird arrangement in which a smart chap from Enugu State who scored 85% in an aptitude test was deprived admission into our high schools "because the quota from his state has been filled"...whereas his agemate from Zamfara State needs score a paltry 13% to gain admission!

This smart boy and his bright people must await our northern brothers to play "catch up"!

The Christian fasting period lasts 40 days....at least. Some Nigerian Pentecostal Churches fast for 60 days...twice the 30 days allotted for the Muslim Ramadan! In the Redeemed Christian Church of God, fasting lasts as long as 120 days! On each day, devotees eat at 6pm and do not break this fast till 6pm (evening of) the next day!... bearing hunger for 24 solid hours!

We never heard them yell that the entire nation be put in Pause Mode at their whim!

Traditionalists also endure self deprivations in various forms and guises during their anniversaries and celebrations.

Religion is a personal affair.

If you cannot tolerate self-imposed hunger for spiritual reasons, it is also your business.

Fasting is not by force.

Don't ask an entire nation to wait for you.

It sounds disgusting!

The annoying element being that a lunar year is eleven Gregorian months! I have seen Muslims celebrate an Eid twice in a year. In January and December of the same year!

The import of this is that a retired army colonel-turned-sultan is howling that a nation's calendar is thrown askance because of the practitioners of one religion in a secular state!

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.