Buhari London is the best option for President's treatment - Lai Mohammed

Mohammed explained that London is the best treatment Buhari deserves as the President of Nigeria.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed , has said the reason for President Muhammadu Buhari 's treatment in London is that he deserves the best treatment.

Mohammed explained in a radio interview on Thursday, June 1, 2017 that London medical practitioners and hospitals can offer Buhari the best treatment which he deserves as the President of Nigeria.

“My answer is very simple. Mr President is our father, he is the leader of the nation and I think he deserves the best in terms of medical treatment,” the minister said while responding to a caller that criticised the President for getting medical treatments abroad when he barred public officials for doing same.

Mohammed was a guest at a live radio programme, ‘Morning Crossfire’ on Nigeria Info 95.1FM.