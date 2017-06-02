TVC, One Of Nigeria’s Most Promising TV Stations, Crashes, Sacks 145 Workers In One Day

At least 145 staff have been sacked by Television Continental (TVC), one of the most promising television stations in Nigeria, newspapers reported on Friday, saying that the mass sack could be attributed to economic downturn in the country.

TVC is owned by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s party ally and the godfather of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. Newspapers said the television station has also shutdown TVC International.

The collapse of TVC puts an end to an ambitious project, to become one Africa’s most respected and widespread television stations, with reporters all over the continent.

Online newspaper, PMNEWS said prominent broadcasters were said to be among those sacked on Friday as the station could no longer cope with a burgeoning workforce.

The newspaper said: “A TVC source, who escaped the mass sack said there was tension and sadness at the premises of the station as broadcasters who have served the station diligently were shown the way out.

“Earlier in the day, tension built up as management of the station beefed up security at its premises, employing the services of policemen to man the gate.

“Also, fierce-looking professional bouncers were seen at the station as they took strategic positions, ready to deal ruthlessly with any unruly sacked workers”.