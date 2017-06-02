BBC World Service to broadcast One Love Manchester concert on shortwave radio

This Sunday 4th June, BBC World Service will broadcast the One Love Manchester concert on shortwave radio transmitters covering Sub Saharan Africa, the Middle East and South and East Asia, bringing this special music event to people around the world who may be unable to access it online.

One Love Manchester will honour and raise funds for the victims and families who were tragically affected by the attack after Ariana Grande’s concert last week in Manchester, UK. The concert will feature performances by Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

Territories available to listen on shortwave will include:

Sub Saharan Africa, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and South Africa

Middle East, including Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

Asia, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Brunei and Singapore

Shortwave frequencies:

West Africa

18:00-20:00 GMT – 13660 kHz & 15400 kHz

20:00-21:00 GMT – 9915 kHz & 12095 kHz

18:00-21:00 GMT – 11810 kHz

East Africa

18:00-20:00 GMT – 3255 kHz, 6190 kHz, 7445 kHz, 9410 kHz

20:00-21:00 GMT – 7230 kHz

Asia South

18:00-21:00 GMT – 5920 kHz

Middle East

18:00-19:00 GMT – 6195 kHz

19:00-21:00 GMT – 9885 kHZ

The concert is expected to run from 18:00 to 21:00 GMT. BBC World Service coverage will also include news bulletins at the top of each hour. BBC presenter Nikki Bedi will introduce proceedings for BBC World Service listeners.