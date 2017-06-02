I am desperate to curtail any criminal element in Osun-Yahasalam

The Head of Osun State Harmonised Vigilante Group, Alhaji Ridwan Hussein Yahasalam has reiterated his stance on the activities of criminal elements in the state, vowing that he would checkmate any criminal within and outside the state.

Yahasalam made the statement during an interaction with Journalists on Thursday, shortly after his return from lesser Hajj at Mecca.

He explained that the need to step up the bar of operation of his group informed his recent sojourn in mecca, saying the security architecture of the state demands more strategy and exposure.

The security expert frowned at those who are peddling rumours concerning his trip and described them as unrepentant bandits.

His words, "I was taken aback when I learnt that some criminal elements under a guise are peddling senseless lies around concerning my recent trip to the holy land.

"In their myopic reasoning, they were telling people that I have been arrested and taken to Abuja for committing crime.

"This criminal elements are not comfortable with my undaunted stance against their nefarious act, they are looking for every opportunity to silence me.

" It is indeed my pledge before my God, that no criminal element will experience peace in the state.

"No amount of their propaganda could dissuade me from doing the right thing, I want to assure the good people of Osun of the resolve of my group to work assiduously with the police as usual and make the state more secured and peaceful." he said.

Yahasalam however charged the Federal Government to intensify the tempo of security focus in the country, adding that a peaceful country attracts more development.

He congratulated Governor Rauf Aregbesola on his 60th birthday, describing him as an extra ordinary being with uncommon virtues.