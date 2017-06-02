Osun Residents lament high elect

Residents of Osun State have described as unreasonable and ungodly the recent increase in electricity bill and the suspended issuing of pre-paid meter by the Ibadan Electric Power Authority (IBEDC).

In a cross interview with our reporter, Osun residents expressed their dissatisfaction over the high cost of electricity bill especially during this trying period of the country.

A lawyer, M A Adeoye Galadima said the electricity authority has succeeded in extorting unwary customers and increasing the bill without any basics or justification.

According to him, " The increase in the electricity bill is highly unreasonable. IBEDC has constructively succeeded in extorting unwary customers. They have no justification for what they are billing right now. There is a notable increase in the recent billing which is not proportional to the former billing and people should fight this.

"I wrote a letter to the company and got a reply last week, saying the bill is proportional but I don't believe them. So many people are complaining, they should give the basics for the increase. They just increase unilaterally because they don't have competitors."

Also Comrade Rufus Oyatoro narrated his experience with the power company and tagged it as a very terrible one.

According to him, "My experience with IBEDC is a very terrible one. Initially, I paid for pre-paid meter with the now defunct NEPA and was not given. Then I paid N38,000 again last year to IBEDC and was even issued a receipt. I was told to come back 3 months later for it but because I couldn't stay in darkness till then, I asked to be connected and they told me I would be paying N5,000 monthly.

"I paid the first one and was connected. After one month, they disconnected me and took my service wire. After about 3 months, I paid another N5,000 with N1,000 connection fee and was reconnected. After the expiration of the second month, they allowed two months to roll over but then came back to disconnect my light after that. I paid the N5,000 again in January this year and was disconnected in February, they also took away my service wire. Since then, I have been in darkness and I have paid for pre-paid meter twice now." He added.

Asked if he knows why he has not been given the meter, Comrade Oyatoro said, "I was not given any reason but I learnt from outside that those of us who pay to Skye bank were the ones not given but I don't see that as a tenable reason. I believe that those using pre-paid meter pay less electricity bill than money expected and that debar them from swindling people."

A pepper seller who preferred anonymity lamented the bill is too much and urged the Government to intervene.

Her words, "The electricity bill is just too much and that is so bad. We wanted pre-paid meter but I heard they are no longer issuing it out, that those that have paid have not even got theirs. If Government can intervene, it will be different. We are just paying for the light we didn't use."

Another trader, Iya Afin Victoria Oyedokun also affirmed that the electricity bills are too exorbitant. She said, " Imagine a three bedroom flat paying N20,000 monthly, the bill is more than the light. Government should do something even considering this bad economy."

Mr Sani Bello on his own, concluded it is only God that save Nigerians from high electricity bill, complaining that paying the money is becoming unbearable.

In his own account, Mr Adekunle Jamiu who has actually gotten his own pre-paid also narrated the ordeal he went through before he could get it, "Because I saw how IBEDC charges electricity bill, I decided to get the pre-paid Meter but I was not easy, in fact it was hectic, I waited a year. It was after a year I paid I got the meter and during that time, I would always go to their office and luckily after a year, I got the meter."