Senate confirms 15 REC nominees, 12 others undergo more screening

The senate has confirmed 15 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) out of the 27 nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

On March 23, Buhari sent 27 REC nominees nominees to the upper legislative chamber for confirmation in compliance with section 14(3)(a) of the third schedule to the 1999 constitution as amended.

Suleiman Nazif, chairman of the senate committee on INEC, while presenting his report, explained that the remaining 12 nominees were still undergoing screening.

Nazif said that the other 12 RECs would be brought forward for confirmation once the committee is through with its screening.

He said that all the 27 nominees were cleared by the security agencies.