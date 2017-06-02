NYSC sends home 49 NYSC Corps Members in Osun

No fewer than 49 National Youth Service Corps members have been sent back to their parents from the orientation camp on health ground in Osun State.

The Corps members were said not to be medically fit to participate in the activities of the orientation camp.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Emmanuel Attah, disclosed this during the inspection of the permanent orientation camp in Ede by the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig-General Suleiman Kazaure.

Attah explained that the NYSC took that step in order to prevent serious health issues and even death in the camp.

The coordinator said the NYSC placed priority on the health and welfare of corps members, saying that was why qualified medical personnel were stationed at the camp to attend to any health issue.

His words, “Two thousand three hundred corps members were deployed in Osun State and out of these we registered 2226 of this number, 1023 are male while 1123 are female corps members.

“Out of this number we had instant relocation of 73 corps members, 49 corps members were on medical grounds while the rest are nursing mothers and marital issue.

“We never took a chance, we are serious on medical issue that is why we never had any issue right from Sunday before the corps member entered the camp all medical team of the campus and myself were at the gate to check any corps member coming with any communicable diseases and we got some, registered them and relocated them to their parents.”