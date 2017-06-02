Why Nigeria’s Electricity Has Improved – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says the deployment of Free Control mechanisms by Power Generation Companies (GenCos) in their power plants has resulted in an improved national grid stability and reliability.

Interim Managing Director of the TCN, Mr Usman Mohammed, said this in a statement by Mrs Seun Olagunju, General Manger, Public Affairs, in Abuja on Thursday.

Mohammed explained free governor mechanism as a device that automatically adjusts the rotational speed of the turbine and the power generation output.

“The free governor is an important controller in the power plant as it regulates the turbine speed and power movement in the grid frequency regulation’’, he stated.

Mohammed said the device, deployed on May 22 by the GenCos, was in compliance with the national grid code.

The official noted that the grid system frequency had been within the operational limits of 49.50 – 50.50Hz, with the potential of drastically reducing incidences of high frequency and system collapse.

“This is a remarkable milestone achievement in the history of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry”, he said.

Mohammed commended the collaborative efforts and sense of patriotism displayed by the managements of GenCos, noting that the mechanism would also mitigate the negative effects of load under-utilisation.