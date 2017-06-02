Osun new Executive Secretaries groan over salary

The 67 Executive Secretaries and Council Administrators in Osun State might have met disappointment on financial expectation of their offices.

Our reporter exclusively learnt the council bosses are groaning over reduction in their monthly salary to N125, 000.

This is coming barely one month after their inauguration.

Governor Aregbesola had on May 2, 2017 inaugurated 67 Executive Secretaries and council administrators to oversee the administration of Local Governments, Local Council Development Areas, and Area Offices in the state.

Aregbesola had told the local government appointees to see their appointment as a call to service, and that they should expect little or no reward.

The council bosses as gathered are currently lamenting what they described as ‘embarrassing salary’, saying that it is too meager for their position.

It was gathered that the executive secretaries have sought the intervention of the House of Assembly on the matter, and that the parliament has agreed to help jack up the salary to N250, 000.

Findings reveal that the council bosses are not also comfortable with N250, 000 increment, saying that the financial demands from politicians and followers in their various councils is more than what the sum could take care of.

Information has it that the former executive secretaries were said to have been paid N350, 000 as monthly salary before it was slashed to N150, 000 when financial crisis hit the state.