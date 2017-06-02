APC CHIEFTAIN TACKLES FAYOSE, AIDE OVER TIRADE AGAINST OJUDU

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ekiti State, Olufemi Aduloju, has criticised the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and his media aide, Lere Olayinka, over their comments on the Presidential Adviser, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, which he said lacked the finessse expected of public officials.

Aduloju said that by the attack on the person of the former National Assembly member by the governor and his aide, they have only shown their uncouth nature and revealed the filthiness of their minds to demonstrate that they are misfits for the public offices they occupy in the state at present.

Aduloju spoke in a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, in reaction to a statement by Olayinka castigating Ojudu for advising the governor against portraying Ekiti State in bad light through his "recognition seeking" criticisms and incessant insults on President Muhammadu Buhari, a man old enough to be Fayose's father.

Olayinka had in the statement where he said the state government did not need Ojudu's advice, urged the Presidential aide to first advise himself and make moves to settle his war with his family members in Ado Ekiti and people of the state generally for allegedly being a hypocrite.

Aduloju, who hails from Ado Ekiti, said: "The statement credited to Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose's media aide, Lere Olayinka, against the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, was barbaric and displays his stupidity which shows he is not qualified to hold any public office.

"The statement also shows the rascality in Ayo Fayose's Government that has no single respect for institutions. It shows as well that the Fayose administration has no good ideas in governance and not impacting positively on the state is not surprising.

"A government that cannot be advised, where everything concerning government is based on the thinking and mood of the governor will definitely be deep in errors as we are witnessing in Ekiti. That is why the governor will see insulting and abusing the nation's President as business of the state and subjecting the state to ridicule".

"It is a pity that Ayo Fayose and his media aide refused to address the issues, but instead were busy attacking the families of the distinguished senator, erudite and veteran journalist.

"This is a revelation of what illiteracy and lack of necessary values can cause. Anyway, I can't blame Lere Olayinka, there's an adage in Yoruba land that says " eniti ko ni iru eni,ko le mo iyi eni, which means if u don't know someone's worth, You cannot appreciate the person.

"Let Lere Olayinka, the leader of Ayo Fayose cyber dogs, mention any of his siblings that can match our Ado Ekiti true son, Babafemi Ojudu in any capacity or sphere of life. I am bold to say "Lere Olayinka can never mention a person in his families at at Okemesi Ekiti.

"It is glaring that in political settings, Ayo Fayose can't and will never be on this same page with Babafemi Ojudu. The 2014 Ekiti senatorial election defeat is still fresh in the memory of Ayo Fayose. Fayose is still nursing being trounced in all the five local governments in the senatorial district during the election. The so-called Ayo Fayose popularity was defeated by the veteran journalist an election whereby FAYOSE struggled to come a distant third.

"Babafemi Ojudu is well loved and respected by his people in Ado Ekiti, the state and even beyond. He is a man of integrity with high pedigree. Also, he has contributed immensely to the development of Ado Ekiti and worked for many years in the pen profession and now a factor in the politics of Ekiti and indeed Nigeria.

"Without mincing words, Ayo Fayose is a boy to Babafemi Ojudu in all ramifications. This is why the presidential adviser has to, as a matter of necessity, ignore Fayose and his cyber dogs because they are just seeking attention which they do not deserve," Aduloju stated.