KANO HISBAH BOARD ARRESTS 96 BEGGERS

The Kano state Hisbah Board has arrested 96 beggars in May for allegedly violating the law banning street begging in the state capital.

Speaking this evening during a press briefing with journalist, one of the Anti begging officials mallam Malam Dahiru Muhammed narrated that 27 out of the 96 beggars who were arrested at difrent parts of the state including state road, saban gari area and kano metropolises were children, while 69 were adults.

"....and I can authoritatively confirm to you that out of those 69 Adults we confirm after we checked them out that 20 of them have been arrested before. Meanwhile, they earlier swore that they will never ever go back to begging but look at them today we present them before you and God willing we are going to take them to court so as to be punish accordingly".

"I can tell you that there is no single place in Islam that allows begging. The adults among them can go and fined work to earn a living; but look at how they westing their lives, doing something that will bring anger from Almighty", Ustaz dahiru narrated.

After screening them, we discovered that most of them are from katsina, Jigawa s well as Bauchi and 11 of them from Niger Republic. I assure you we will not rest till we wipe out begging across kano state .