I Will Achieve Buhari’s 10,000 Megawatts By 2019 – Fashola

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that the 10,000 megawatts target given by the Buhari administration, needed to supply the country with adequate electricity by the end of 2019 is achievable.

Mr Fashola stated this while speaking as a guest on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

He said that “Sometimes when we sustain energy over 4,000 or 5,000 the feedback I get suggests to me that if we added a little more, we might as well be getting a little closer, but we must continue to work harder.

Mr Fashola noted that on May 29, 2015, the amount of power available on the grid was 2,690 megawatts while on May 29, 2017, the amount was 4,014 megawatts.

He also added that in February 2016 the power grew to 5,074 megawatts

Mr Fashola attributed the drop in power due to attacks on the pipeline, “We have had 16 consecutive attacks on the pipeline since we grew to 5,074 megawatts.

Source: Nigerian Bulletin