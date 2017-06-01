Man in court for buying stolen generators

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned a 27-year old man, Judi Abubakar before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for allegedly buying some stolen generators.

Prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused bought one Ortanator generator, two portable generators, lister wheel, Honda generators and some other items from 22-year old Mojeed Kareem who stole the items from one Adeyemi Basiru.

Mojeed Kareem was also arraigned before the court for allegedly stealing the above mentioned items which valued N179,000 on 27 May around Ajegunle street in Okinni area of the State.

While Kareem was charged with theft, Abubakar was charged with buying of the stolen items.

Abiodun added that the offences of the two accused persons were contrary to an punishable under sections 390(9), 427 of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria.

The accused however pleaded not guilty of the charges preferred against them and their legal representative, Barrister Okobe Najite implored the court to grant them bail in the most liberal terms.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusola Aluko granted the accused bail of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum each and adjourned till July 4,2017.