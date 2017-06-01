Osun Doctors blame poor health center for Adeleke's death

Medical doctors in Osun State today took to the street to show their grievances over the poor condition of health centers in the state and also over their salary arrears.

The doctors started the protect from Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital (Lautech) through to the popular Ola Iya junction and to the palace of Aja- Oja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun.

They were seen with different placards on which was written, "Stop this Genocide against doctors. "Half Salaries are illegal, Paris Fund out to Make a Difference. Enough is Enough. "Osun Doctors say no to Obnoxious Taxation. "Save Osun State from Doctors' Brain Drain. "Fractionated Salary Ko Le Work" among others.

While addressing journalists, the chairman of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Osun branch, Dr. Tokunbo Olajumoke said it was because there was nothing in the General Hospital in Ede town where the first civilian Governor of the State would have been taken to when he was ill that made him died so cheaply.

His words, "The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) is deeply concerned about the continued decadence in the health sector and the poor treatment of health workers in Osun State, hence the urgent need to bring to the public notice this worrisome and unimaginable handling of the sector and the health care givers by the state government.

"Despite the enthusiasm of our members in the state to render health care services when the conditions of service delivery in our hospitals have gone from bad to worse, the government of Osun Sate have consistently incapacitated health workers by her vicious and unscrupulous remuneration policies.

"We had a protest last month but there was no response or discussion. The Government said it has spent N10 billion on health sector which is a lie. If you go to any of our hospitals, the best you can get is paracetamol. Our salary has been mutilated and doctors cannot do half work, doctors should be treated differently in the State and paid full salary.

"When our affiliates were on strike last year, well meaning Nigerians appealed to them and they resumed work but eight months now and their salaries have still not been paid. Government is still withholding their salary.

"We ought to have started strike but for our teeming love for our patients. If this doesn't work, there are others strategies still coming up. Government should improve the health sector. The masses are dying.

"Why didn't they take the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke to the general hospital in Ede, that is not even far from his house? It because they knew there was noting there and they had to bring him to Osogbo. The late Senator just dead cheaply.

"There is this new revised CONMESS which has stipulated the salary and taxation fee for doctors but instead of the State Government to follow the salary guideline, they rather stick to the taxation aspect. Why should we be fully taxed when we are still collecting half salary? We implore well meaning Nigerians to intervene if not, there will be total collapse in the State of Osun." He added.

While at the palace of the AtaOja of Osogbo, the State capital of Osun State, the doctors again expressed their condition and Oba Jimoh Olanipekun on his part, commended the doctors for their patience and promised that steps would be taken in respect of their demands.

Also in a reaction, the new commissioner for information and strategies, Mr Lami Baderinwa said the Government is aware of the situation on ground concerning civil service and that the Government is looking into their matter, adding that there was never a time that their case was not taken into consideration.

He said doctors should have patience like their counterparts in the civil service and that the Ministry of Finance in the State is working on the payment of their outstanding salaries.

Baderinwa assured the doctors that very soon, they would have cause to smile.