Anambra Residents Praised For Peaceful Conduct During Biafra Memorial Day

Anambra state Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta has praised the courage of Ndi Anambra and other residents in the state who observed this year's Biafra memorial in a peaceful manner saying that such peaceful and orderly conduct will help Anambra to maintain its reputation as the most secure and safest state in Nigeria.

Ogbuefi Nnachetta who spoke with the ABS said that Governor Willie Obiano had long recognized the need to immortalize the fallen heroes of the war hence his administration erected the transparent Wall of Honour at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka which lists the names of Ndigbo killed during the war. The wall was unveiled during the Ozoemezina event in June 2015 which the state government symbolically used to lay to rest Ndigbo that died in that war in line with Igbo tradition.

Concluding, Ogbuefi Nnachetta also praised the professionalism of the security agencies operating in the state who remained vigilant and ensured that people exercised their constitutional rights of assembly without any molestation.

